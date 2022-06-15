Sherwood viewers all confused about one aspect in episode two Spoilers ahead!

The BBC's gripping new drama, Sherwood, continued on Tuesday night and left viewers shocked with its jaw-dropping twist ending.

However, while many fans were compelled by the complex plot, others were left confused about what year the series is set in.

One baffled viewer took to Twitter, writing: "Is this #Sherwood timeline confusing anyone else? 2021 number plates and iPhone powered bot farms. Real-life murders took place in 2004. Dress, props, decor, etc looks more like early '90s. Only the train looked in place & that's because they are the same now as 30 years ago."

A second viewer added: "I was really confused about the time frame in #Sherwood. With WhatsApp and Smartphones included you think it's now but supposedly set years ago! Confused? You will be!"

While the drama is inspired by two real murders that took place in 2004, the events of the series appear to take place in 2014 as characters refer to the miners' strike of 1984 taking place 30 years prior. The series also features flashbacks back to the strikes.

Viewers were confused about the year the series is set

Not all viewers questioned the timelines, however, with many taking to Twitter to praise the second instalment.

One fan wrote: "Just caught up on the first two episodes of BBC One's #Sherwood - one of the best crime dramas l have seen in a long time. A clever plot and a fabulous cast, well worth watching," while another added: "If you haven’t seen it yet then let me just say that #Sherwood on BBC is just brilliant. Edgy, funny, political - best TV thriller since Edge of Darkness. And people say 'me duck' a lot!"

Other viewers were stunned by the shocking ending of the episode which saw [Spoiler alert!] Andy kill his daughter-in-law, Sarah, with a garden tool.

Fans were left stunned by the shocking ending

One viewer took to Twitter to comment on the surprise moment, writing: "It's wonderful on so many levels. And I actually gasped aloud at the ending to episode two. Masterful."

Another fan added: "Well, episode two of #Sherwood was a corker! Brilliant writing from James Graham. Top performances all round from the cast too. What a way to end it too!"

