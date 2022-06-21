Glastonbury Festival 2022: How to watch and full schedule You won't want to miss it!

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is finally back! While we may have had to endure a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's safe to say that the incredible line-up has made it well and truly worth the wait.

If you, like thousands of other unlucky music lovers, missed out on a ticket to the world famous event - or just prefer to watch the show from the comfort of your living room sofa - then here's all you need to know about how to catch the festival as well as the full line-up.

WATCH: Glastonbury 2022: What to expect

How to watch Glastonbury 2022

The festival will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the entire festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June.

The BBC has promised to deliver over 35 hours of coverage over the course of the festival, marking the first time the BBC has broadcast any music event in Ultra High Definition.

The coverage will be led by a host of familiar faces, including Zoe Ball and Dermot O'Leary.

If you're planning to watch from outside of the UK, then you can catch highlights from various sets via BBC Music's Youtube channel.

The BBC is broadcasting over 35 hours of coverage

Thursday, 23 June

TV coverage will start on Thursday 23 June at 10pm on BBC Two when Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders will broadcast live from Worthy Farm in Somerset for a 30-minute special.

Friday, 24 June

Griff and Sigrid - BBC Three, 7pm - 8pm

Crowded House - BBC Four, 8pm - 8:30pm

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss -BBC Four, 8.30pm - 9.30 pm

Glastonbury 2022 day one highlights - BBC Two, 9pm - 10pm

Arlo Parks & IDLES - BBC Four, 9.30pm - 10.30pm

Billie Eilish - BBC Two, 10pm - 2am - HEADLINER

Little Simz - BBC Three, 10.30pm - 12am

Sam Fender & Blossoms - BBC Three, 12am - 1am

Billie Eilish is performing

Saturday, 25 June

Glastonbury 2022 day two highlights - BBC Two, 5pm - 7pm, BBC Two

Olivia Rodrigo - BBC One, 7pm - 8pm

Celeste - BBC Four, 7pm - 8pm

Glastonbury 2022 - highlights - Haim, Leon Bridges, The Avalanches - BBC Two, 8pm - 9pm

Holly Humberstone & Glass Animals - BBC Three, 8pm - 9.30pm

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - BBC Two, 9pm - 10.30pm

AJ Tracey & Pa Salieu - BBC Three, 9.30pm - 10.30pm, BBC Three

Yungblud and Burna Boy - BBC Three, 10.30pm - 11.30pm

Paul McCartney - BBC One, 10.30pm - 12.30am - HEADLINER

Megan Thee Stallion - BBC Three, 11.30pm - 12.30am

Glastonbury 2022 highlights - Jessie Ware, Jamie T, Róisín Murphy, Bob Vylan - BBC Two, 12.30am - 2am

Paul McCartney will be taking to the stage

Sunday, 26 June

Glastonbury 2022 - day three highlights - Lianne La Havas, Nubya Garcia, Declan McKenna - BBC Two, 5pm - 6.45pm

Diana Ross - BBC One, 6.45pm - 8pm - LEGENDS SLOT

Declan McKenna & Koffee - BBC Three, 7pm - 8pm

Herbie Hancock & Kacey Musgraves - 8pm-9pm, BBC Four

Glastonbury 2022 highlights - Lorde, Years & Years, Elbow - BBC Two, 8pm - 9.30pm

Angélique Kidjo & JARV IS… - BBC Four, 9pm - 10pm

Kendrick Lamar, plus highlights from Bicep, Charli XCX, and Courtney Barnett - BBC Two, 9.30pm - 12am - HEADLINER

Pet Shop Boys - BBC Four, 10pm - 11.30pm

Noel Gallagher is performing on Saturday

