Glastonbury Festival 2022: How to watch and full schedule

Nicky Morris
Glastonbury is finally back! One of the most famous music events in the world is just one day away. Find out how to watch the shows and the full line-up…
Glastonbury Festival 2022 is finally back! While we may have had to endure a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's safe to say that the incredible line-up has made it well and truly worth the wait.
If you, like thousands of other unlucky music lovers, missed out on a ticket to the world famous event - or just prefer to watch the show from the comfort of your living room sofa - then here's all you need to know about how to catch the festival as well as the full line-up.
WATCH: Glastonbury 2022: What to expect
How to watch Glastonbury 2022
The festival will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the entire festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June.
The BBC has promised to deliver over 35 hours of coverage over the course of the festival, marking the first time the BBC has broadcast any music event in Ultra High Definition.
The coverage will be led by a host of familiar faces, including Zoe Ball and Dermot O'Leary.
If you're planning to watch from outside of the UK, then you can catch highlights from various sets via BBC Music's Youtube channel.
The BBC is broadcasting over 35 hours of coverage
Thursday, 23 June
TV coverage will start on Thursday 23 June at 10pm on BBC Two when Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders will broadcast live from Worthy Farm in Somerset for a 30-minute special.
Friday, 24 June
Griff and Sigrid - BBC Three, 7pm - 8pm
Crowded House - BBC Four, 8pm - 8:30pm
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss -BBC Four, 8.30pm - 9.30 pm
Glastonbury 2022 day one highlights - BBC Two, 9pm - 10pm
Arlo Parks & IDLES - BBC Four, 9.30pm - 10.30pm
Billie Eilish - BBC Two, 10pm - 2am - HEADLINER
Little Simz - BBC Three, 10.30pm - 12am
Sam Fender & Blossoms - BBC Three, 12am - 1am
Billie Eilish is performing
Saturday, 25 June
Glastonbury 2022 day two highlights - BBC Two, 5pm - 7pm, BBC Two
Olivia Rodrigo - BBC One, 7pm - 8pm
Celeste - BBC Four, 7pm - 8pm
Glastonbury 2022 - highlights - Haim, Leon Bridges, The Avalanches - BBC Two, 8pm - 9pm
Holly Humberstone & Glass Animals - BBC Three, 8pm - 9.30pm
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - BBC Two, 9pm - 10.30pm
AJ Tracey & Pa Salieu - BBC Three, 9.30pm - 10.30pm, BBC Three
Yungblud and Burna Boy - BBC Three, 10.30pm - 11.30pm
Paul McCartney - BBC One, 10.30pm - 12.30am - HEADLINER
Megan Thee Stallion - BBC Three, 11.30pm - 12.30am
Glastonbury 2022 highlights - Jessie Ware, Jamie T, Róisín Murphy, Bob Vylan - BBC Two, 12.30am - 2am
Paul McCartney will be taking to the stage
Sunday, 26 June
Glastonbury 2022 - day three highlights - Lianne La Havas, Nubya Garcia, Declan McKenna - BBC Two, 5pm - 6.45pm
Diana Ross - BBC One, 6.45pm - 8pm - LEGENDS SLOT
Declan McKenna & Koffee - BBC Three, 7pm - 8pm
Herbie Hancock & Kacey Musgraves - 8pm-9pm, BBC Four
Glastonbury 2022 highlights - Lorde, Years & Years, Elbow - BBC Two, 8pm - 9.30pm
Angélique Kidjo & JARV IS… - BBC Four, 9pm - 10pm
Kendrick Lamar, plus highlights from Bicep, Charli XCX, and Courtney Barnett - BBC Two, 9.30pm - 12am - HEADLINER
Pet Shop Boys - BBC Four, 10pm - 11.30pm
Noel Gallagher is performing on Saturday
