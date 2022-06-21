Love Island's Dami Hope: All you need to know about fan favourite islander The contestant is a senior microbiologist

Love Island contestant Dami Hope has quickly established himself as a firm favourite among fans of the show, winning them over with his Irish charm and down-to-earth nature.

As things start to heat up in the villa with the potential of Dami's head being turned away from Amber, learn more about the microbiologist here.

Who is Dami and where is he from?

Dami is a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Chatting about joining the show, the islander said: "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.

"Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."

On what he's bringing to the villa, he said: "Just myself - Dami Hope! Being me - funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!"

Viewers of the show have frequently commented on Dami's accent, with many pointing out that he sounds American at times.

Dami is from Dublin

Amber, who is currently coupled up with Dami, also noticed this. During a chat near the beginning of the series, she asked him: "Do people think you're American sometimes?"

Dami replied: "Yeah sometimes, it's because of my accent but I can do an Irish accent too," before going on to impersonate a strong Irish accent.

In Monday's instalment, things started to get interesting for Dami as Indiyah told Ikenna that she would like to remain friends after struggling to establish a romantic connection after two weeks of being coupled up.

In a chat with the boys, Ikenna said: "She basically brought up whether the romantic route was for us. We've taken the decision to cool things off but we've not closed the door completely, I’ll still chat to her and flirt with her and see if anything [develops] further down the line."

Dami is currently coupled up with Amber

Dami later pulled Indiayh for a chat to address the obvious flirtation between the pair. He asked her: "Do you feel like we have a connection? Like we’ve ever had a spark? Would you like to explore it? I’m actually open to exploring you. I feel like with you it’s easy for me."

She said: "We bounce off each other," before adding that it is a difficult situation for her as she is close friends with Dami's current partner, Amber.

Looks like things are about to get a whole lot more complicated for Indiyah and Dami…

