Escape to the Country's Alistair Appleton shares rare photo of husband for special reason

Alistair Appleton shared a rare glimpse into his life with his husband Daniel back in 2020 for a special reason. Taking to Twitter, the Escape to the Country presenter took the opportunity to share his pride for his husband taking part in a meditation virtual event, something that Alistair has previously expressed his passion for.

The TV host captioned the snap: "I'm sitting here watching my husband knit and chat to a whole international crowd of lovely folk from the Mindsprings Practice Space.

"Makes me very proud that these groups spring up within the MSPS world. Such lovely energy."

Although they generally keep out of the spotlight, the couple, who live in East Sussex along with their beloved dog Ben, are both clearly engaged in their work. Alistair also works as a fully qualified psychotherapist and Daniel as a yoga teacher.

During lockdown, the pair joined forces to provide others with free workout sessions on the blog, Mind Springs. He wrote on his website last year: "My husband Daniel, a yoga teacher and I are offering free meditation and yoga to keep us grounded and happy during these extraordinary time. All welcome."

Alistair shared the snap on his Twitter

Despite having success as a presenter over the years, Alistair has previously opened up about his career change. He spoke about training to become a psychotherapist back in 2012, telling Hampshire Life: "I loved that work so much that I started to get a bit disenchanted with all the crazy schedules of TV filming and I decided five years ago to re-train as a psychotherapist. That was the best decision of my life and I think I've hit my 40s in much better shape than I hit my 30s."

The Escape to the Country star also opened up on the change of direction on the Mind Springs blog. "Television always comes with a shelf life anyway... Nothing goes on forever," he explained.

"You know, in my 20s all I wanted to be was a famous TV presenter, and by the time I turned 30 I was already seeing that was a very dangerous path for me because I knew that it would just mean more anxiety, more laying value on external looks."

