Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson's £100k home renovations revealed

Escape to the Country stars always have the most impressive rural homes, and Jules Hudson is no exception! The presenter's off-grid cottage in Herefordshire cost £610,000 in 2012 and he has forked out £100,000 on huge renovations.

Jules has painstakingly restored the property's original features and converted the two-up, two-down cottage into a five-bedroom family home.

WATCH: Jules Hudson confesses the struggles of filming Escape to the Country

Speaking to The Times, Jules opened up about his house which he shares with his wife Tania and their son Jack and the family's two Labradors, Teddy and Lolo. He revealed: "The house was brilliantly saved from demolition back in the 1970s by a very enterprising couple. They laid out the gardens, then went around preserving the house. It was liveable when we bought it, but it was very tired."

Jules Hudson's family home has been transformed

The costs crept up as extensive work was required on the roof, the internal wiring and the plumbing. The father of one admitted in the same interview that he would tackle any home job aside from electrical work.

The star's cottage has a rustic feel

Jules has written a book about country life, and in the introduction of The Escape to the Country Handbook, he admits: "Country life may not always be easier and cheaper but in my experience it could be the most rewarding undertaking any of us might make."

While the star doesn't reveal much of his home online, fans do get to see inside via some rare posts.

The interiors are in keeping with the character of the property

Jules posed in the home on his birthday, showing that it has a rustic design with exposed brick walls, tiled floors, a traditional looking radiator and wooden furniture.

The family has two acres of grounds

Another image showed Jules posing in a cracked brown leather armchair, in a room with cream walls and wooden floors.

He has also shown off some of the sprawling grounds during a This Morning interview where fans could see open fields and idyllic views - how dreamy!

