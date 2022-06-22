Love Island's new bombshell Antigoni Buxton has famous mum - do you recognise her? Antigoni is the latest bombshell to shake things up in the villa

Antigoni Buxton is the latest bombshell to get pulses racing in the Love Island villa - but the new islander is no stranger to fame! Much like fellow contestant Gemma Owen, Antigoni also has a famous parent. From her job to her celeb mum, find out everything you need to know about the newest member of the villa here…

MORE: Love Island star daughter Gemma carried by famous dad in adorable throwback

The singer, who has her own record label and has released several singles, is the daughter of celebrity chef Tonia Buxton, who presents My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen on the Discovery Channel, and also regularly cooks some delicious grub on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amber tells Ekin-Su that she's playing a game

Antigoni is clearly very close to her mum, who recently celebrated the star - and her sister Sophia - in an International Women’s Day post, writing: "I have met, especially in the past 2 years some amazing, brilliant women. The two women I am most proud of and cherish most are my two daughters @antigoni @sophiabuxtonn. They have all the attributes I respect, kindness, intelligence, integrity & loyalty. Happy IWD to you all!"

Tonia has two shows on the Discovery Channel

Antigoni is also rumoured to have dated former Love Island contestant Jack Fowler - and is currently following him on Instagram.

The reality show star is a talented singer, and opened up about her love of it to ITV ahead of her entrance onto the show, revealing that she’d perform to impress a boy. She said: "I would sing! I would grab my guitar and play a song."

Tania also wrote about how proud she was of Antigoni going onto Love Island

MORE: Love Island 2022: everything to know about bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

MORE: Where are the previous Love Island winners now?

Opening up about looking for love, she added: "When I’m into somebody, I’m very much all about them. My culture is a very open, generous culture and I like to think I carry that trait as a girlfriend. I really put 100% into somebody when I like them. I would also like that back!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.