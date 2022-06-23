Love Island: what happened on Wednesday night?

The islanders were given quite a shock on Wednesday night's Love Island when they woke up to find a new bombshell, 26-year-old Antigoni Buxton, lounging in the garden.

Antigoni wouldn't be the only fresh face walking through the villa doors that day, however, as 28-year-old Charlie Radnedge made his entrance at the end of the episode. Read on to find out everything that went down in the Love Island villa on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Love Island's Jay asks Gemma if Paige is interested in him

Antigoni made quite the impression on the contestants when she walked in, with Davide offering to make her a coffee almost immediately while the other girls began to sweat over the potential competition. Even Luca, who is undeniably infatuated with Gemma, admitted: "She's someone I would talk to on the outside. 100%."

Not long after she had made her introductions, Antigoni was asked to choose three boys to take on a date. Wasting no time in making her choices, the bombshell picked Davide, Dami and Jay.

The first date was with Davide and they sipped on cocktails as the other boys awkwardly watched from a close-by table. The pair bonded over their disliking of deception within a relationship, with Davide warning his date: "I don't like lies."

Antigoni enjoyed a flirty date with Jay

While Davide even gave her a lesson in speaking Italian, the sparks really began to fly when Jay sat down next to the blonde bombshell.

She told him: "I can tell you’re attracted to me – you haven't broken eye contact with me once, you're not intimidated."

Upon their arrival back at the villa, the three boys acknowledged that Jay's date was the most flirty and Davide couldn't help but get one over on Ekin-Su, telling her: "You should see the kiss, very passionate."

The boys watched from the balcony as Charlie chatted to the girls

This didn't help the actress, who had spent the entirety of the date seeking advice and reassurance from the other islanders. Andrew told her: "She's had to pick three dates, it wasn't his choice. You've got to let him get to know this girl because he'll realise what he's got with you," before suggesting that karma might be coming back to her while chatting in the Beach Hut.

After admitting that she had "caught feelings" for Jay, Ekin-Su told Andrew and Tasha: "It would be hypocritical for me to say as obviously I went from Davide to Jay. I can't be the baddie, I can't be selfish."

The girls were over the moon at the end of the episode when they received a text notifying them of a new boy's arrival at the villa.

Newcomer Charlie entered the villa at the end of the episode

Charlie from London was introduced to the girls in the garden while the boys watched on from the balcony.

Despite Ekin-Su previously sweating over Jay's potential connection with Antigoni, she soon began to find common ground with Charlie, pointing out that they are both the same age. While chatting in the Beach Hut, she said that if Charlie is looking for a fiery woman, then she might just be the one to bring the flames.

