Love Island's Chloe Burrows talks 'close friend' Antigoni and reveals the villa's biggest player - Exclusive Chloe chatted to HELLO! about what she makes of this year's series…

Are you loving Love Island as much as we are? This series has seen so much drama already and we're only on week three.

Wednesday's episode is set to welcome bombshell Antigoni Buxton, but did you know that former contestant Chloe Burrows, who made it to the final in 2021 with Toby Aromolaran, has a connection with the new Islander?

Speaking to HELLO! for our Exclusive Love Island Insider episode, Chloe revealed her thoughts about Antigoni and who the singer has her eyes on in the villa. Chloe also chats to us about who she thinks the biggest player is, and who she's rooting for the final. Check out our chat with the reality star below!

WATCH: Chloe Burrows chats to HELLO! about this year's season of Love Island

Meanwhile, Wednesday's episode looks like another action-packed episode as we're set to see Antigoni go on her first three dates. In the first look teaser, it shows Antigoni choosing Dami, Jay and Davide to take on a date.

Antigoni might be new to the villa, but she's no stranger to the world of celebrity and entertainment. As mentioned, the 26-year-old is a singer and has released several singles. She also own a record label, so she's clearly enjoying success in the music.

Antigoni is set to take three boys on a date on Wednesday

Viewers might be familiar with her mum, too. Antigoni is the daughter of celebrity chef, Tonia Buxton, who presents My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen on the Discovery Channel. She's also made a few appearances on cooking shows such as Sunday Brunch.

Love Island this year is more dramatic than ever

Antigoni is clearly very close to her mum, who recently celebrated the star - and her sister Sophia - in an International Women’s Day post, writing: "I have met, especially in the past 2 years some amazing, brilliant women.

"The two women I am most proud of and cherish most are my two daughters @antigoni @sophiabuxtonn," the cooking sensation proudly wrote. "They have all the attributes I respect, kindness, intelligence, integrity & loyalty. Happy IWD to you all!"

