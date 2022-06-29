The Great British Sewing Bee: Get to know finalists Brogan, Annie, Man Yee and Debra Who do you want to win the 2022 series?

The Great British Sewing Bee has welcomed some seriously strong contenders, but now only four remain - Brogan, Annie, Man Yee and Debra - after a surprise decision not to eliminate anyone in last week's semi-final.

All four women have seriously impressed judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant and won Garment of the Week, so it's anyone's guess who will take home the title of 2022's winner. Find out more about them below...

Brogan

Brogan is 26 and a secondary school teacher from Edinburgh, although she currently lives in Leicestershire with her fiance and sausage dog, Roger.

She started sewing after watching the first series of Sewing Bee as a teenager and enjoys replicating high street garments, often throwing in a tier, ruffle or frill. You can find her posting her latest creations @the_crafty_pie.

Annie

Annie, who is 32 and from Surrey, says she was inspired by her grandmother to start sewing and was the most recent contestant to nab Garment of the Week.

Clothing comes into every part of her life as she currently works as a buyer for a high street fashion brand, but she also enjoys roller skating, camping and long walks. Follow her on Instagram at @madeby_annie_.

Debra

Debra has been sewing for most of her life and at the age of 51, the Communication Lead & Personal Assistant from North Wales, has made many designer dupes for herself inspired by the likes of Erdem, Gucci and Chanel.

When she's not sewing, she enjoys being active and can often be found sailing and snorkelling off Anglesey. You can check out what she's been making at @debra_sewingwithstyle.

Man Yee

Man Yee, who is 25 and from London, was taught to sew by her aunt when she wanted to dress like an anime character for Comic-Con, which sparked her love of haberdashery.

Away from the sewing machine, Man Yee enjoys going indoor climbing with her friends, and her home is filled with over 50 houseplants. See her green wonderland for yourself at @manyee.woo.

