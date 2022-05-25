The Great British Sewing Bee star Brogan shares surprise announcement with fans The star is a fan favourite on the show

The Great British Sewing Bee star Brogan Sommerville has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancée - and fans are delighted for her.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share the joyful news, posting a sweet snap of the sewer cradling her bump while wearing one of her fashion creations.

She penned the caption: "My proudest make to date (and for once I'm not talking about the dress…).

"For those of you who ARE here for fashion inspo only, this is my newest make and it's safe to say I’m in love. I've been hoarding this stunning Liberty Betsy print since I got it at Christmas, and have been waiting for the perfect inspiration to hit me.

"I decided to go for a more vintage inspired silhouette, and I think the classic style lets the fabric speak for itself. I added a waist tie to flatter my growing tum, but I love that I'll also have the option to wear it without for years to come."

Brogan announced her engagement on Monday

Fans rushed to the comments section to share messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Eeek such wonderful news!! Congratulations lovely!!" while another added: "Congratulations, that's lovely news. Think of all the baby clothes you'll be able to sew next."

A third viewer commented: "Congratulations I have been loving watching you on the Great British Sewing Bee, you're amazing hunnie big loves." while another agreed, wrote: "Oh my goodness! I love it and massive congratulations! Amazing news!"

Back in December last year, Brogan revealed in a New Year's post that she hoped to have her wedding day this year. Sharing a snap of her posing next to her fiancée while showing off her gorgeous engagement ring, she penned the caption: "What a year it's been! Thank you to every one of you who's liked, commented or interacted with me on here - it makes me so happy to be able to share my passion with you all.

Brogan is hoping to get married this year

"Here's to bigger and better things in 2022… more sewing, more blogging and fingers crossed we'll finally have a wedding (third time lucky!). Have a fabulous New Year when it comes!"

Brogan, who works as a language teacher at a school in South Derbyshire, has become a firm fan favourite since appearing on The Great British Sewing Bee. The star took to Instagram recently to thank viewers for their support, confessing that being judged on the show has been harder than she expected.

Brogan is a fan favourite on the show

She wrote, in part: "Before going on the show, I never put much thought into what it would be like to be judged by so many people who don't know me and as a sensitive person, it's definitely been harder than I expected.

"That's why I'm so grateful for this little positive corner of the internet that we've created. A place where I can completely be myself, be lifted up and lift others up in return. I can't wait to see where this journey takes me, but if I know one thing for sure … it's that there will be a whole lot more gingham and puff sleeves along the way."

