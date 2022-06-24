Virgin River fans sent into overdrive after cryptic season four teaser drops Check it out below, but be prepared - it's not what we expected!

Virgin River is set to return with its fourth season in just a few weeks' time and fans are counting down the days.

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares very rare photo of adorable children

While Netflix has yet to officially release a full-length trailer for new episodes, a short teaser clip has begun circulating online showing a heavily pregnant Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) discussing baby names with beau Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) before they find themselves interrupted by a surprising visitor. Check it out below, but be prepared - it's not what we expected!

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the Virgin River cryptic season four teaser trailer

"We're having a baby," Mel gushes before she begins suggesting baby names: "I like the name Indiana, or we could name him after you?" However, things take a strange turn when she then adds: "We also have to consider Mark."

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you can't get enough of Virgin River

MORE: Virgin River star talks downside of 'demanding' role on Netflix show

Mark - who is Mel's deceased husband - then leaves Jack stunned by walking up to the couple. "Hey sweetheart," he greets her before the two share a kiss.

As fans will know, Mark's death took place before the series begins and is the reason why Mel decides to move to the remote town in Northern California, meaning that the scene is clearly not reality.

Fans wasted no time in speculating what could really be going on and commenting below the video after it was posted to Instagram, one said: "This has to be Jack having a nightmare. Omg!!! I can't wait!!"

Another was left thinking along the same lines, writing: "Definitely a dream, apparently Jack's having anxiety over the fact it might be Mark's."

"Yes!!!! But who is dreaming, is it Jack or Mel?!" a third asked while someone else added: "Omg hahaha maybe its just Jack's imagination?."

MORE: Virgin River fans are seriously confused by missing character in new season

The synopsis for the new season reads: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him," it continues. "Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.