Amanda Owen shares update as fans ask about missing farm member

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared an update on her sheepdog Kate after one fan expressed their concern.

In a tweet to the 47-year-old, the fan wrote: "How's Kate? I've not seen her in your photos for ages?"

The shepherdess was quick to respond, reassuring her follower that her dog is simply taking a break following lambing season.

Sharing a series of snaps showing Kate helping Amanda on Ravenseat Farm, she wrote: "Kate has been out & about but it's a quieter time for her post lambing time.

"A well earned rest with occasional endeavours to catch up with breakaway sheep that sneak into the meadows."

Fans took to the comments to express their relief, with one person writing: "Awww I'm so glad she's doing ok," while another added: "Nice to see Kate is able to take her foot off the throttle a bit, what would you do without her, absolute gem."

One fan asked about Amanda's sheepdog Kate

The update on the farm's sheepdog comes just weeks after Amanda announced that she and her husband of over 20 years, Clive, have decided to go their separate ways.

Revealing the news via Instagram, the mum-of-nine told her followers: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

The couple's split won't have come as too much of a shock to fans as Amanda previously spoke about a "rocky patch" in her marriage in a statement released to PA in November last year.

Amanda reassured fans by posting photos of Kate

She said at the time: "With the TV show and the books we've always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

"We're a normal family and we've never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

