Future of Our Yorkshire Farm revealed following Amanda Owen and husband Clive's split Fans have been left worried about whether Our Yorkshire Farm will return for more episodes

Amanda and Clive Owen have become familiar faces to TV viewers thanks to Our Yorkshire Farm, which has been airing since 2018 and documents the couple's experience of running and raising nine children on one of the most remote farms in Britain.

The show has captivated audiences and become Channel 5's most-watched factual show ever, with almost four million viewers tuning in each week, but the possibility of more episodes has been put into jeopardy following the shock news that the couple have decided to separate.

Fans have been naturally worried about whether the show will return for more episodes given the couple's bombshell news, but will be reassured by Channel 5's statement regarding the future of the farming programme.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time. They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future."

The show last aired in Autumn 2021

What's more, new episodes may already be filmed and ready to air. While the show has not been renewed since March 2021, at the time it was given an order of 20 new episodes.

The broadcaster then went on to air seven episodes in series four starting in April 2021 before releasing seven more instalments for season five in autumn last year. This means that the stars are signed up for a further six episodes, which have yet to make their way to screens.

Amanda and Clive married back in 2000 and share nine children between the ages of 20 and four

Fans are nevertheless still saddened to learn of the couple's split. Amanda took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share the news that after 22 years of marriage, she and Clive - who is 18 years older than her - to go their separate ways.

She wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate. This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

