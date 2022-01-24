Best healthy eating cookbooks for 2022: 11 recipe books for a health kick

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For most people, when the New Year hits, we vow to embark on a healthier lifestyle; whether it is eating cleaner, ditching alcohol or chocolate, trialling Veganuary, or even kick starting your fitness regime.

While we are not encouraging you to lose weight, crash diet, or FAD weight loss journeys, and only wish for our readers to feel happy and confident in their bodies, for some, eating a little cleaner, or making conscious swaps when it comes to certain ingredients, is their goal.

Some may be looking to opt for a plant-based meal plan, while others may want to find a healthy swap to replace their favourite takeaway, which will also benefit their purse strings.

However, others may just want to expand their culinary skills this year, and there are plenty of recipes to tuck into below to impress your friends, or family.

For those looking to really shake up their lifestyle with a healthy meal plan, as well as workout inspiration, there are recipe books with exercise plans in there too, so you can enjoy the full works at the flick of a page.

The bottom line is: do what makes you feel good!

The Doctor’s Kitchen

The Doctor’s Kitchen is written by NHS doctor Dr Rupy Aujla, and is the must-have healthy eating recipe book to kick bad eating habits and eat tasty, yet healthier dishes, backed by science. This cookbook combines Dr Aujla’s medical knowledge with his knowledge of food and how that can help with weight loss, but also our health, as he too changed his diet when he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

The Doctor’s Kitchen by Dr Rupy Aujla, £11.30, Amazon

Deliciously Ella Quick & Easy: Plant-based Deliciousness

Deliciously Ella is famed for transforming her entire lifestyle to follow a plant-based diet after she was diagnosed with the debilitating postural tachycardia syndrome, which left her battling chronic fatigue, stomach issues and high blood pressure. Since then, Ella Woodward - now Mills - has gone on to release numerous plant-based recipe books, as well as her own restaurant and food.

For those who want to sample a vegan lifestyle, include more plant-based meals into their diet, or overhaul their eating plan completely, this new healthy eating cookbook is filled with easy to make recipes to help you on your way, with the addition of self-care tips too.

Deliciously Ella Quick & Easy: Plant-based Deliciousness, £19.99, Amazon

East: 120 Easy and Delicious Asian-inspired Vegetarian and Vegan recipes

They say it is important to eat your greens, and for those who need a little helping hand concocting tasty veggie or vegan dishes, Meera Sodha has you covered.

This recipe book is filled with over 100 asian inspired dishes, so rest assured your healthy vegetarian feasts will be packed with flavour.

East: 120 Easy and Delicious Asian-inspired Vegetarian and Vegan recipes, £13.99, Amazon

Jo Wicks The Fat-Loss Plan

Of course, no healthy eating or fitness round-up would be complete without mentioning the nation’s favourite healthy living ambassador, Joe Wicks.

Joe is famed for his fast and effective workouts, as well as his quick and easy healthy meals all the family can enjoy. While Lean In 15 books are arguably his most popular, for those really looking to drop some weight The Fat Loss Plan, which includes 100 new recipes, as well as five different workouts, could be the easy-to-follow solution to help you on your healthy journey.

The Fat-Loss Plan by Joe Wicks, £12.99, Amazon

Happy Healthy Strong: The secret to staying fit for life

Krissy Cela has inspired us with her workouts, and her recent release Happy Healthy Strong combines her various exercise plans with advice on how to eat well, and boast a positive mindset to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Happy Healthy Strong: The Secret to Staying Fiit For Life by Krissy Cela, £13.31, Amazon

Eat Yourself Healthy

The Gut Health Clinic’s dietician and consultant, Dr. Megan Rossi’s Eat Yourself Healthy book is a guide to creating tasty, and healthy recipes,which are kinder to your gut. She draws on her medical knowledge to debunk myths and offer advice on popular ailments, such as IBS and bloating, which can make it difficult to lose weight.

Eat Yourself Healthy by Dr. Megan Rossi, £12.69, Amazon

Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes

Pinch of Nom is one of the top-selling cookbooks on the market, and this one in particular is specifically curated with abundance of healthy recipes to help you eat better this year.

It includes a variety of vegetarian as well as meat dishes, so you can get creative in the kitchen.

Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes, £10, Amazon

Davina's 5 Weeks to Sugar-Free

Davina McCall has gone on quite the journey to get to a healthy lifestyle, and she has certainly reaped the benefits.

Sugar can be the cause of weight gain, and other health problems, so slowly reducing it from your diet may just be the key to shedding those stubborn pounds.

Davina's 5 Weeks to Sugar-Free, £10.50, Amazon

The Diabetes Weight-Loss Cookbook

For those who suffer with diabetes may find this cookbook useful, as author Giancarlo Caldesi, his wife Katie, and nutritionist Jenny Phillips, share tips and meal plans to adopt a low carb diet, which was the key to overcoming Giancarlo’s own battle with type 2 diabetes.

The Diabetes Weight-Loss Cookbook, £10.99, Amazon

Carbs & Cals Very Low Calorie Recipes & Meal Plans

For those who like to calorie count to monitor their eating habits, this recipe book may save you the effort, as it comes complete with low carb and low calorie meals to help you reach your target weight.

Carbs & Cals Very Low Calorie Recipes & Meal Plans, £9.66, Amazon

The World’s Fittest Cookbook

The World’s Fittest Cookbook is a new release from the Sunday Times bestselling author Ross Edgley, which is available to order now.

This recipe book is ideal for those looking for protein-rich diets, and recipes, which claim to help performance. Ross studied professional athletes and the military to find out what diets fuelled their intense work and fitness plans, all of which is shared in this healthy cookbook.

The World’s Fittest Cookbook, £10, Amazon

