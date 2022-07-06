Lorraine Kelly dazzles in £15 Primark dress for Wimbledon outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly wowed fans with her sartorial prowess as she admitted to wearing a dress that only cost £15 to attend Wimbledon. The 62-year-old sported an eye-catching printed dress from high street giant Primark – and fans couldn’t believe how affordable the number was.

Lorraine commanded attention in the maxi-length frock that featured mid-length puff sleeves, a blue and white squiggle print, a sweetheart neckline, a ruffled hem and a sweet lemon print on the skirt trim.

She paired the striking number with a large woven belt, a pair of beige heeled wedges and and a pair of sunglasses to shield her face from the beautiful British sunshine. A tan and cream-coloured handbag was strapped across her shoulder for all her sporting summer essentials.

The TV host wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style, letting her signature fringe shape her beaming face.

The star looked gorgeous in the printed frock

Lorraine took to social media to show off her dress with loyal fans online. She captioned the post: "What a day! Promised @markheyesstylist I'd wear the @primark dress he picked for me on Friday's show to @wimbledon A pure bargain at £15. Thanks @keithprowseuk for a fab day. #closertotheaction #experienceexperts #gifted."

Lorraine attended Wimbledon in the high street number

Fans loved Lorraine's look and were quick to express their awe at the star’s outfit. "Gorgeous! He inspired me to buy one too!" one commented, while another said: "Love that dress on you!" A third added: "You look absolutely gorgeous. Glad that you had a wonderful day out at Wimbledon," and a fourth penned: "Looks fabulous and just goes to show it’s how you wear it/style it that counts NOT how much it cost!!"

She shared the look with fans online

Mirror Lorraine’s vibrant aesthetic with this lookalike dress that boasts a similar blue and white print. Sadly, Lorraine’s dress is not available to buy online, but this item is equally as dazzling.

Riviera Midi Dress in Blue Zebra, £55, Omnes

Displaying a flattering body-skimming cut, cowl neck and show-stopping tie-back detail this dress nods to the nineties with its slinky fit and sumptuous fabric.

Lorraine was one of the many celebrities who descended on Wimbledon this week, although she was one of the few who experienced the full VIP treatment by scoring a seat in the Royal Box.

In her video diary, she said: “I couldn't believe that the lovely summer dress he chose cost just £15 from Primark. So many people at Wimbledon commented on how much they liked it and were astonished at the price.

