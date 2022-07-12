The Daily Lowdown: Amy Winehouse biopic gets major update

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about the Amy Winehouse biopic which has had a major update after four years in the works.

Not only that, Charlie Puth gives an update on his new album and Eminem has a big announcement. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

A biopic on late singer Amy Winehouse has finally been given the go-ahead. The movie project was first teased four years ago but now the wheels are officially motion for the film, with director Sam Taylor-Johnson now confirmed as director. The film, titled Back to Black, will focus on Amy's incredibly successful career, most notably her 2006 album of the same name which won her the Grammy for album of the year. Back to Black is also set to touch upon the dark side of Amy's personal life, including her drink and substance abuse. Amy tragically died in 2011 aged 27.

An Amy Winehouse biopic has been given the green light

Harry Styles has teased the next release from his new album, Harry's House. The singer, who is currently embarking on his mammoth Love on Tour string of gigs, will be dropping Late Night Talking this week along with a brand new music video. The star teased the release on social media with a snippet of the new video. The new song will be the second from his third album after the huge success of As It Was in April.

Charlie Puth has shared an update on his third album. The singer, whose third record will be self-titled, is a follow-up to his 2018 album Voicenotes and will be out in October. Charlie revealed the news to fans on social media stating his third studio album was born on the internet and came about through the many viral TikTok videos he become known for during the course of the pandemic. The See You Again star also revealed in a statement that his collaboration with BTS star Jungkook and his song Lightswitch will both appear on the record.

Charlie Puth's new album is out in October

Following the huge success of their track, Kiss Me More, SZA and Doja Cat are teaming up once again for a new song. SZA revealed during her set at Wireless Festival recently that she and Doja will be releasing their collaboration for SZA's song Shirt, very soon. The pair's 2021 track was adored by fans and won them both their first Grammy Award.

And shortly after celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show, Slim Shady has now revealed he will be releasing another Greatest Hits Compilation record. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, will drop Curtain Call 2, which is a follow-up to 2005's first Curtain Call record, in August. The rapper told fans that the album will feature many famous hits from his back catalogue as well as new songs, including his recently released collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

