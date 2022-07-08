The Daily Lowdown: Doja Cat hits out at Stranger Things actor HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Doja Cat has criticised Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp for sharing her private messages on Tik Tok. The Grammy-winning artist had communicated with the Netflix actor asking after his co-star, Joseph Quinn, and if he had a girlfriend, which prompted Noah to share the exchanges on social media.

Noah has since deleted the messages from Doja, but the Kiss Me More star has since spoken out, saying she didn't feel comfortable with Noah making the information public, labelling the move as 'socially unaware' and 'whack'. However, Doja did give the actor the benefit of the doubt, saying we all make mistakes when we're young.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has teased a potential future collaboration ahead of the launch of her solo career. The former Little Mix star, who has been busy in the studio in recent months recording her solo album, shared a photo online alongside fellow singer RAYE, prompting many to think a duet is on the cards. In the snap shared on social media, Leigh-Anne branded Raye a force and an inspiration – we can't wait to see them team up.

Speaking of collabs, Calvin Harris has shared new details on the next track from his upcoming new album Funk Wav Vol. 2. The world-renowned DJ will be dropping his single, Stay With Me, with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell on July 15th. The news comes soon after Calvin shared the full list of collaborators who fans can look forward to hearing on the new record including Charlie Puth, Snoop Dogg, Normani and more. Funk Wav Vol. 2 lands on August 5th.

Damien Lewis is moving away from acting and delving into the world of music. The actor, who is perhaps best-known for his role in corporate drama, Billions, has announced details about some upcoming gigs he will play, as well as news of his debut solo album. The Homeland star will put on a show at London's Omeara in August before heading to Wilderness Festival in Oxford. His first solo album will be released next year.

And they're one of the biggest boy bands of all time thanks to their long-running career, but at the end of this year, the Backstreet Boys will be releasing their very first Christmas album. The five-piece group announced this week that their festive record, A Very Backstreet Christmas, will launch in October and will feature a boyband twist on some Christmas classics as well as three original news songs.

