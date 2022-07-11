The Daily Lowdown: Shawn Mendes makes heartbreaking announcement to fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Shawn Mendes cancelling his Wonder world tour, and The Weeknd being 'heartbroken' when he was also forced to disappoint fans with a cancelled show.

If that wasn't enough, Frank Ocean drops two new episodes of his Blonded radio show which feature previously unheard music to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Channel Orange. And, Kylie and Jason reunite!

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

The Weeknd told his fans he was 'heartbroken' to cancel his gig in his hometown of Toronto recently. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was due to take to the stage at the Rogers Centre in the Canadian city when a telecom network outage meant the show was forced to be pulled. The Weeknd told his fans on social media he was crushed to cancel the concert, which marked the first of his After Hours tour. The artist added that operations and safety were compromised and that he'd tried everything to make it work, adding he would make the show happen soon.

The Weeknd said he was heartbroken to cancel his Toronto gig

Shawn Mendes has postponed his Wonder: World Tour shows after hitting a 'breaking point' with his mental health. The Stitches star was due to begin his string of gigs in Minnesota recently, but then told his fans in a statement that he would be rescheduling the next 12 performances. Shawn said the shows would be postponed until further notice, adding that the toll and pressure of being on the road had caught up with him causing him to reach breaking point. The singer said he was taking time to heal and focus on his mental health, adding he would provide more information to fans as soon as possible.

It's the moment that Kylie and Jason fans have been waiting years for: Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reunited on the set of Neighbours to mark the final episode of the legendary soap. The Australian singers, who were a fan-favourite couple both on and off screen in the 80s, will be reprising their roles as iconic pair Scott and Charlene for the final show which will air on Friday 29 July, marking the end of the long-running drama on Australian TV.

Kylie and Jason have reprised their roles as Scott and Charlene for the Neighbours finale

It's dubbed one of the best albums of the past decade and Frank Ocean has now shared some new music to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his debut record, Channel Orange. The singer-songwriter, who won the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary thanks to the album, released previously unheard music in two new episodes of his Apple Music 1 show, Blonded Radio, in the form of an instrumental backing to two conversational interviews with psychologist and healing experts, which are available to listen to now.

And Strictly Come Dancing has announced that four new professional dancers will be joining the lineup of pros ahead of this year's series. The BBC competition announced in a statement that Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu will all be adding the group of pro dancers, which now marks the series biggest ever troupe of pro dancers in the show's history. We can't wait to see them show off their moves in series 22!

