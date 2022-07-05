Yellowstone star shares update on new episodes - and fans will be thrilled Are you ready to be reunited with the Duttons?

Yellowstone fans will be reunited with their favourite family of Montana cattle ranchers when the hit Western drama finally lands on Paramount in just a few months' time.

MORE: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares huge update on new project away from show

Although the plot of the new seasons has been kept firmly under wraps, fans have been given a small taster as to what's to come, thanks to actress Kelly Reilly's latest social media update. The actress shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of a pile of season five scripts and in doing so, revealed the upcoming episode names.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Yellowstone?

From her snap, it appears that the opening episode of season five will be titled 'One Hundred Years is Nothing', and episode two is called 'The Sting of Wisdom'. While episode three's script was not pictured, episode four has been given the name 'Horses in Heaven', episode five's title is 'Watch 'Em Ride Away' and the show's sixth episode is called 'Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You'.

MORE: Yellowstone: everything we know about season five so far

MORE: Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets name change - here's wh

The episode titles give great insight into what may be in store for Kelly's character Beth Dutton and the rest of the family, and many fans have speculated that the sixth episode could reveal more about the early days of Beth's rather tumultuous relationship with Rip Wheeler.

Beth actress Kelly Reilly shared the season five episode titles with fans

One wrote on Reddit: "Ohhhhh episode six sounds promising," which prompted another to reply: "Definitely Beth and Rip." A third chimed in: "I sure hope we get to see Beth take a ride with Rip in 5.06."

Fans may be right on the money as last month it was teased that the new season would feature even more flashbacks to the nineties with the news that Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play Young Beth Dutton and Young Rip Wheeler, would be reprising their roles in the new episodes.

There will be more flashback scenes in the season five of the show

A number of other additions have been made to the season five cast, including American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who portrayed Claire Dutton in prequel series 1883.

MORE: Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets name change - here's why

It's also been revealed that Josh Lucas will be back to portray Young John Dutton, which hopefully means that we'll see more of the Dutton patriarch's mysterious past.

On top of all that, Jacki Weaver will also be back and Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz, who have been recurring on the show since the start, have been promoted to series regulars for the new season, which is set to make its return to screens on Sunday 13 November 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.