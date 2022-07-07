9-1-1 Lone Star and Yellowstone among HCA TV Awards nominations The ceremony takes place on 13 August

9-1-1 Lone Star, This Is Us and Yellowstone are among the nominees at the 2022 HCA Broadcast Network & Cable HCA TV Awards.

The nominations were revealed on Thursday by Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson from This Is Us, Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge, 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein, and The Wild’s Reign Edwards. The final season of NBC’s This Is Us, Apple TV's Severance and Ted Lasso tied for the most nominations, with a total of 12 each.

This Is Us was nominated for Best Broadcast Network Drama Series, Best Writing, and Best Directing, and the main cast all received nominations in the four acting categories, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress.

HBO’s Succession came in next with 11 nominations in total. Comedies The White Lotus and Barry both received nine nominations each.

Across streaming services, Stranger Things, Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building, and Dopesick all also received nine nods, with Selena getting one for Best Actress.

Yellowstone has acting nominations for Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, as well as nominations for writing and directing, while Lone Star is up against the likes of Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, and This is Us for Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama.

Lone Star is up for Best Drama

HCA TV Awards nominations - Broadcast and Cable

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! National College Championship (ABC)

Name That Tune (FOX)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

The Chase (ABC)

To Tell The Truth (ABC

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Lego Masters (FOX)

Next Level Chef (FOX)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (TBS)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Wipeout (TBS)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

30 for 30 (ESPN)

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears (FX)

Janet Jackson (Lifetime)

Shark Tank (ABC)

The American Rescue Dog Show (ABC)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie

Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Showtime)

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (History)

Dean Martin: King of Cool (TCM)

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)

Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (National Geographic)

Sheryl (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Real-Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

Family Guy (FOX)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie

A Clüsterfünke Christmas (Comedy Central)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune (Lifetime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Vandal (Fuse)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Aaron Cooley, Cathy Schulman, Ellen Fairey, Abby Ajayi, The Thing About Pam “She’s a Killer” (NBC)

George Pelecanos and David Simon, We Own This City “Part One” (HBO)

Hagai Levi, Scenes From a Marriage “The Illiterates” (HBO)

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story “Man Handled” (FX)

Taylor Cox, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail “What Happens in Branchwater” (TBS)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Gina Prince-Bythewood, Women of the Movement “Mother and Son” (ABC)

Hagai Levi, Scenes From A Marriage “The Illiterates” (HBO)

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Barry Levinson, The Survivor (HBO)

Ryan Murphy, Impeachment: American Crime Story “Man Handled” (FX)

Steve Buscemi, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail “Over the Mountain” (TBS)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus (HBO)

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit (Starz)

Connie Britton, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Judy Greer, The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Dan Stevens, Gaslit (Starz)

Josh Charles, We Own This City (HBO)

Josh Duhamel, The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Steve Buscemi, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Julia Roberts, Gaslit (Starz)

Geraldine Viswanathan, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady (Showtime)

Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Ben Foster, The Survivor (HBO)

Bill Pullman, The Sinner (USA)

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Jon Bernthal, We Own This City (HBO)

Sean Penn, Gaslit (Starz)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

Gaslit (Starz)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail (TBS)

Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

We Own This City (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Albertina Rizzo, American Auto “Commercial” (NBC)

Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry “Starting Now” (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta “Rich Wigga, Poor Wigga” (FX)

Issa Rae, Insecure “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!” (HBO)

John Carcieri, Danny McBride, & Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones “As to How They Might Destroy Him” (HBO)

Liz Sarnoff, Barry “Candy Asses” (HBO)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows “Wellness Center” (FX)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry - “701N” (HBO)

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones - “As to How They Might Destroy Him” (HBO)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta - “New Jazz” (FX)

Iona Morris Jackson, black-ish - "If a Black Man Cries in the Woods" (ABC)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things - “We Are Not Alone” (FX)

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary - “Pilot” (ABC)

Jay Duplass, Somebody Somewhere - “Tee-Tee Pa-Pah” (HBO)

Yana Gorskaya, What We Do In The Shadows - “Wellness Center” (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

D'Arcy Carden, Barry (HBO)

Danielle Pinnock, Ghosts (CBS)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kristen Schaal, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Bowen Yang, SNL (NBC)

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting (Starz)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts (CBS)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Better Things (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Resident Alien (SYFY)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

American Auto (NBC)

Black-ish (ABC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Young Rock (NBC)

Best riting in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets “Pilot” (Showtime)

Casey Johnson, David Windsor & Chrissy Metz, This is Us “The Hill” (NBC)

Clyde Phillips, Alexandra Franklin, Marc Muszynski, Dexter: New Blood “Sins of the Father” (Showtime)

Dan Fogelman, This is Us “The Train” (NBC)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession “All The Bells Say” (HBO)

Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age “Face The Music” (HBO)

Sam Levinson, Euphoria “Stand Still Like The Hummingbird” (HBO)

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone “Half the Money” (Paramount Network)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Cathy Yan, Succession - “The Disruption” (HBO)

Jon Huertas, This Is Us - “Four Fathers” (NBC)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets - “Pilot” (Showtime)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession - “Too Much Birthday” (HBO)

Mark Mylod, Succession - “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us - “Guitar Man” (NBC)

Sam Levinson, Euphoria - “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone - “Keep the Wolves Close” (Paramount Network)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Chrissy Metz, This is Us (NBC)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sandra Mae Frank, New Amsterdam (NBC)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us (NBC)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Eric Dane, Euphoria (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jon Huertas, This is Us (NBC)

Justin Hartley, This is Us (NBC)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Michael Mando, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Freema Agyeman, New Amsterdam (NBC)

Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Mandy Moore, This is Us (NBC)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Harold Perrineau, From (EPIX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us (NBC)

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiecer (TNT)

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us (NBC)

Best Cable Network Series, Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Chucky (SYFY)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Succession (HBO)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Kung Fu (The CW)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

This is Us (NBC)

HCA TV Awards nominations - Streaming

Best Comedy or Standup Special

Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes (YouTube)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature (Netflix)

Tig Notaro: Drawn (HBO)

Best International Series

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Le Casa de Papel) (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Animated Short Form Series

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Olaf Presents (Disney+)

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim)

Ted Lasso presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache (Apple TV+)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Prime Video)

The Wheel of Time: Origins (Prime Video)

Best Short Form Live-Action Series

Betsy & Irv (ESPN)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Cooper's Bar (AMC)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Mamas (Roku)

State of the Union (Sundance TV)

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (Netflix)

George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO Max)

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix)

Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Prime Video)

LuLaRich (Prime Video)

McCartney 3, 2, 1 (Hulu)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy (HBO Max)

Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie

Britney vs. Spears (Netflix)

Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)

Mary J. Blige's My Life (Prime Video)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (Disney+)

Our Father (Netflix)

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known (HBO Max)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix)

Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock)

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO Max)

Murderville (Netflix)

South Park: Post Covid (Paramount+)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

Arcane (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

What If? (Disney+)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Chris Mundy, Ozark “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

David E. Kelly, Nine Perfect Strangers “Ever After” (Prime Video)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game “One Lucky Day” (Netflix)

Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy, The Morning Show "La Amara Vita" (Apple TV+)

Michael Waldron, Loki “Glorious Purpose” (Disney+)

Soo Hugh, Pachinko “Chapter One” (Apple TV+)

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Aoife McArdle, Severance “The You You Are” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game “Red Light, Green Light” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, Ozark “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Kate Herron, Loki “​​Journey into Mystery” (Disney+)

M. Night Shyamalan, Servant “Donkey” (Apple TV+)

Shawn Levy, Stranger Things “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Dichen Lachman, Severance (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (Netflix)

Maya Hawke, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken, Severance (Apple TV+)

Joe Keery, Stranger Things (Netflix)

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Owen Wilson, Loki (Disney+)

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game (Netflix)

Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry, Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Ming-Na Wen, The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Simone Ashley, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Victoria Pedretti, You (Netflix)

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Henry Cavill, The Witcher (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Penn Badgley, You (Netflix)

Tom Ellis, Lucifer (Netflix)

Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Loki (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Bill Wrubel, Ted Lasso “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Miller, The Afterparty “Maggie” (Apple TV+)

Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, Schmigadoon! “Schmigadoon” (Apple TV+)

James Gunn, Peacemaker “It’s Cow or Never” (HBO Max)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs “Fuckin' Rez Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building “True Crime” (Hulu)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building “The Boy From 6B” (Hulu)

Christopher Miller, The Afterparty “Yasper” (Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” (Apple TV+)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building “True Crime” (Hulu)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Sterlin Harjo, Reservation Dogs “Hunting” (FX on Hulu)

Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death “Pilot” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Amy Ryan, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ariana DeBose, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Florence Pugh, Hawkeye (Disney+)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Ben Schwartz, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye (Disney+)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Kat Dennings, Dollface (Hulu)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Tiffany Haddish, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

John Cena, Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Keegan-Michael Key, Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Rhys Darby, Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Sam Richardson, The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in The Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Antonio Campos, The Staircase “911” (HBO Max)

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Dustin Lance Black, Under the Banner of Heaven “When God Was Love” (FX on Hulu)

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout “I'm In A Hurry” (Hulu)

Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight “The Goldfish Problem” (Disney+)

Lauryn Kahn, Fresh (Hulu)

Liz Hannah & Patrick MacManus, The Girl from Plainville, “Star-Crossed Lovers and Things Like That” (Hulu)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Craig Gillespie, Pam & Tommy “I Love You, Tommy” (Hulu)

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max)

Isabel Sandoval, Under the Banner of Heaven “Revelation” (FX on Hulu)

Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)

Liz Hannah, The Girl From Plainville “Talking is Healing” (Hulu)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout “Green Juice” (Hulu)

Mimi Cave, Fresh (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Andie MacDowell, Maid (Netflix)

Chloë Sevigny, The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Juno Temple, The Offer (Paramount+)

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Laurie Metcalf, The Dropout (Hulu)

Melanie Lynskey, Candy (Hulu)

Rosario Dawson, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ethan Hawke, Moon Knight (Disney+)

Matthew Goode, The Offer (Paramount+)

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick (Hulu)

Naveen Andrews, The Dropout (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Will Poulter, Dopesick (Hulu)

Wyatt Russell, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed (Apple TV+)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Fresh (Hulu)

Elle Fanning, The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

Jessica Biel, Candy (Hulu)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)

Toni Collette, The Staircase (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Colin Firth, The Staircase (HBO Max)

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight (Disney+)

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan, Fresh (Hulu)

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best Streaming Movie

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Fresh (Hulu)

I Want You Back (Prime Video)

Kimi (HBO Max)

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (Roku)

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX on Hulu)