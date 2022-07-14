Dancing with the Stars announces arrival of new host - details The competition show will be back soon!

Dancing with the Stars is about to get a lot more exciting for its upcoming 31st season as it revealed that there's a new host on the dancefloor.

The show revealed early on Thursday that actor and season 19 DWTS champion Alfonso Ribeiro would be signing on as the show's new co-host.

But fans of Tyra Banks need not worry, as the supermodel will be there right alongside him continuing her stint as host as well.

The news was announced via a video clip that the show posted featuring the two hosts, with Alfonso saying: "I love Dancing with the Stars so much, this season, I asked for a front row seat."

Tyra then said: "Well guess what, Alfonso? You've got it! And I cannot wait to see you in the ballroom!" She even added: "Oh my gosh, this is going to be an amazing season!"

"We're seeing stars in the ballroom! @TyraBanks and @TheRealAlfonsoRibeiro are co-hosting the upcoming season of @DancingWithTheStars, coming soon to @DisneyPlus! #DWTS," the show wrote.

Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra as host

Fans received the news with major excitement as one commented: "It's about time," and another wrote: "SO EXCITED."

The pros also weighed in, with Jenna Johnson saying: "YESSSSS!!!! @therealalfonsoribeiro so excited to have you BACK in the ballroom!!!" and Valentin Chmerkovskiy adding: "Let's go Al!!!"

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star lifted the Mirrorball after an impressive run on season 19 alongside Witney Carson, placing consistently among the top scorers from week one.

The news comes soon after a major shake-up was announced by the show, revealing that they were moving to Disney+ for the latest season.

The new cast will be announced in September

The reality competition show, which for 30 seasons has run on network ABC, will now premiere on the streaming service after receiving a two-season pickup.

The regular judging panel will return and the upcoming season's cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on 8 September.

