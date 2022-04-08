Dancing with the Stars confirms move to Disney+ after 30 seasons The 2022 season of DWTS will premiere on the streaming service

Dancing with the Stars has shocked fans after announcing a move to Disney+.

The reality competition show, which for 30 seasons has run on network ABC, will now premiere on the streaming service after receiving a two-season pickup. The series is the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

"The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

There is no word yet on if Tyra Banks will contineu hosting, or if the show will keep their four judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing with the Stars first premiered on ABC in 2005, and was inspired by the UK series Strictly Come Dancing. Last season saw NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert crowned the Mirrorball champion.

However the news was met with mixed reaction from fans after Disney announced the news in a tweet that read: "Get the Mirrorball ready. Dancing with the Stars is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus!"

"Well, I won't be watching it on Disney so I hope it's still on TV. If not, it's been nice knowing ya!" tweeted one viewer as others wanted confirmation it wouldn't air at all on live television.

"I’m not mad. I have no cable or what not so this works for me," was another popular reaction although others shared that the additional costs of more streaming service was a "bad move for viewing".