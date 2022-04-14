Former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke brands Tyra Banks a 'diva' in surprising comments Tyra took over hosting duties from long-time host Tom Bergeron

Former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke has surprised fans by making critical comments against Tyra Banks, who took over hosting duties from long-time host Tom Bergeron.

Tom was let go from the ABC show after hosting for 15 years with Brooke, and later Erin Andrews. Brooke suggested that Tyra was "too big of a diva" to step into the hosting role, which requires "a lot of compassion and loving kindness".

"It's tough. It's a live show. And I know those live tapings are a struggle, you know, behind the scenes. You know, she's a diva. Everybody knows that she's a diva. There's nothing wrong with that. And I'm not, I'm not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva," Brooke shared.

"[But] it's not the place to be a diva. You know, your pros are the diva. Your winner. Your perfect 10 score dancer who's never done it. That defines a diva in the ballroom. So, you know, I just think it wasn't embraced."

Speaking during an appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the 50-year-old continued: "I think that show requires a lot of compassion and loving kindness, especially as the host.

"So, I don't really need to say it. You know what I mean? I think it was a tough transition. Change is hard for everyone, you know, they've gone through a lot on that show. That's for sure. And you are just not the star as the host. Like, it is just not about you as the host. Right? So yeah, I think Tyra is great in a shining role. I will just say that."

Tyra took a while to settle into the role

Tyra began hosting DWTS in 2020 and it took her several weeks to settle into the role.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing With the Stars that I’m hosting this season, and it wasn’t perfect," she admitted in a September 2020 TikTok video. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun, but I messed up, I said the wrong words. But the thing is, I kept going."

The 48-year-old has now found her groove, and during the recent series of the hit ABC show even gave fans a few larger-than-life fashion moments - with nothing sparking a reaction quite like one that saw her compared to the birds from Jurassic Park.

Brooke believes the roles needs someone who is less of a 'shining star'

The House of JMC look was a leg-baring red mini dress with a train, however, the main features of the ensemble were two circular fan-like sleeves that completely covered her top half, from which her hands barely poked through.

Fans were clearly divided on what to think of the outfit, at once glamorous and at once confusing, and let their varying thoughts be known.

