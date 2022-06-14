Carrie Ann Inaba teases Dancing with the Stars change as it moves to Disney+ Carrie called on fans to 'adapt'

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba wowed fans in a slinky sequin gown on Sunday - and broke her silence over the dancing show's move to Disney+.

The professional dancer turned judge has revealed that the hit show will look "a little bit different" for viewers as it heads to the streaming service.

The hit ABC show has aired on Monday nights on the network for almost two decades and 30 seasons but this year will see it move to Disney+. It is the first live show on a streaming platform, and it means that despite the time difference between the east and west coasts, fans across the country can vote in real time.

"I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country," she told E! News; the change will allow votes to come in across the country, rather than forcing west coast viewers to trust that their favorites had performed well if they wanted to vote.

Carrie teased further changes, adding that there will be "some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love," and calling on viewers to "adapt".

The show is heading into its 31st season, and Carrie praised the show bosses for allowing the show to "evolve" and for "trying new things".

Carrie wowed fans in the slinky gown

Professional dancer Alan Bersten has also previously praised the move, telling HELLO! that although it's the end of an era for the dance competition, he is onboard with the news.

"Streaming is taking over the world and Disney is such an amazing platform. I don't know much about numbers but they have surpassed 130 million subscribers in only two or three years!" he said.

Carrie Ann Inaba will return as a judge on DWTS

"I also think it will be amazing to be the first live show on a streaming platform, and our west coast fans will be able to vote for the first time when it actually matters.

"Before it was like, 'just vote for me, trust me, we'''ll be good,' so it feels inclusive to everyone.

Carrie was attending the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

