Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Alan Bersten praises Disney+ move: 'It feels inclusive' Dancing with the Stars is now the first live show on streaming

Dancing with the Stars professional Alan Bersten has praised the move to Disney+ as it means all fans can now vote live for the first time.

Exclusive: Carrie Ann Inaba gives emotional health update as she admits she 'never considered' leaving DWTS

The hit ABC show has aired on Monday nights on the network for almost two decades and 30 seasons but this year will see it move to Disney+. It is the first live show on a streaming platform, and it means that despite the time difference between the east and west coasts, fans across the country can vote in real time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyra Banks shares details about Dancing with the Stars

Although it's the end of an era for the dance competition, Alan told HELLO! he is onboard with the news, adding: "Streaming is taking over the world and Disney is such an amazing platform. I don't know much about numbers but they have surpassed 130 million subscribers in only two or three years!

"I also think it will be amazing to be the first live show on a streaming platform, and our west coast fans will be able to vote for the first time when it actually matters.

MORE: Brian Austin Green sparks a reaction with controversial DWTS scores

"Before it was like, 'just vote for me, trust me, we'''ll be good,' so it feels inclusive to everyone."

Alan was speaking at the Race to Erase MS gala on 20 May - and as for Alan's dream celebrity partner he has two names to share immediately: "Blake Lively… or Ryan Reynolds because he is amazing."

There is no word yet on if Tyra Banks will continue hosting the show in its new home, or if the show will keep their four judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

It also remains unclear which professionals, including Alan,will return.

Dancing with the Stars first premiered on ABC in 2005, and was inspired by the UK series Strictly Come Dancing. Last season saw NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert crowned the Mirrorball champion.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.