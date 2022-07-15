Michael Owen addresses whether he'll enter Love Island villa to surprise daughter Gemma The footballer's daughter Gemma is still in the competition

Michael Owen has revealed he won't be entering the Love Island villa to visit his daughter, Gemma. News of this will no doubt leave football - and Love Island - fans disappointed.

MORE: Michael Owen sought therapy over 'jealousy' of daughter Gemma and wife Louise's close bond

Nineteen-year-old Gemma, who is coupled up with fishmonger Luca, has been on the ITV dating show for more than a month now and is on course to reach the latter stages of the competition, when the contestants' family members are invited into the villa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Gemma calls Luca by Jacques' name in awkward moment

In a recent interview with Sky Sports' At The Races, former England player Michael confirmed that he will remain at home to look after their horses while his wife Louise will surprise their eldest daughter instead.

MORE: Michael Owen breaks silence as daughter Gemma causes a stir on Love Island

SEE: Gemma Owen's £4.99 brown lipstick she wears on Love Island revealed

"My wife will do that duty," he said. "I'll represent the horses and she’ll represent the daughter." The doting father added: "I don't know what I'll get from Box To Box. But I know what I'm going to get from my daughter. I've fathered her for 19 years so I’m pretty sure what I’m going to get from her."

On Wednesday night's show, Michael got a special mention when Gemma and Luca went on their first date. She told him: "You have got similar humour to my dad to be fair." To which, Luca replied: "If only I could kick a ball the same as him!"

Michael Owen with his eldest daughter Gemma

Gemma is one of this year's hopeful singletons to have entered the Love Island villa - and Michael previously confessed he is supportive of her decision to join the show.

"I have no doubts that she will make us all proud," he told ITV News. "It's probably a father's worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You've got to be supportive."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.