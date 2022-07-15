Love Island fans are convinced this couple has left the villa Viewers have been sharing their theories…

Love Island fans are sharing their theories on which couple has been dramatically dumped from the Island following the public vote announced this week.

During Thursday's episode, the contestants were gathered round the fire pit only to be told that viewers had been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy.

WATCH: Love Island's Zara McDermott reacts to Adam Collard heading back to the villa

This resulted in Andrew, Deji and Josh from the boys and Coco, Tasha and Summer from the girls being announced as the six vulnerable villa occupants. Taking to social media, fans seem to be fairly convinced that Deji and Coco are the ones set to pack their bags.

"I think Deji and Coco will be dumped #loveisland," wrote on viewer, as another agreed stating: "I'll give everyone the 'Tomorrow Night' lol. Tasha/Andrew will be saved, Coco and Deji will likely be dumped. And Tasha's gonna start crying and having doubts again. #LoveIsland."

Fans think Deji is going home

A third also wrote: "Surely it's gotta be Coco and Deji??? Deji ain't been on screen since Indiyah dumped him and Summer at least has been on a date and is with Josh whereas Coco… has done nothing #LoveIsland."

However, others had different theories on the couple who will leave the villa during Friday's episode. "Prediction for tonight. Tasha and Deji get dumped. Andrew remains in the villa and goes back to Coco. #loveisland," tweeted a viewer. Another mused: "I think Josh and Coco will be getting dumped tomorrow #LoveIsland."

Andrew and Tasha became boyfriend and girlfriend

The result will be revealed during Friday's episode of Love Island.

Meanwhile, Thursday's episode saw other antics take place. Following the recoupling, the Islanders felt somewhat relaxed as it meant that couples including Tasha and Andrew and Dami and Indiyah were able to return to their partners following the dramatic fallout from Casa Amor.

Elsewhere, Danica and Billy shared a kiss. Could they be the next couple to watch? In another moment, Gemma and Luca declared their love for one another and Tasha and Andrew became boyfriend and girlfriend.

