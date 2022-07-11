Love Island spoilers: Tasha makes decision about Andrew and Billy

Love Island has just shocked the nation by bringing the show’s ultimate bombshell to mix things up - and while we can’t wait to see what Adam Collard has in store for his time on the show, there are plenty of other relationships to get invested in… or see wrapped up once and for all.

One such storyline is Tasha’s current love triangle with Andrew and Billy - but it sounds like the dancer has finally come to a decision after Billy pulled her for a chat.

In the upcoming episode on Monday night, Billy has some alone time with Tasha to ask what she’s thinking about their relationship. He said: "I can’t just be a ping pong back and forwards, it’s doing my head in. Because when I’m with a girl, I’m with a girl."

Tasha agreed, saying: "It’s hard for me because you’ve both got different qualities and different personalities and I’m attracted to both of you, do you know what I mean? We hit it off straight away, I’m not denying that at all."

Who do you think Tasha will choose?

Meanwhile, Adam’s arrival reveals the boys need to seriously be on their toes, as he pulled Paige, Danica and Ekin-Su for chats. Speaking about Adam, Paige said: "I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes." Intriguing!

Welcome back, Adam!

However, Paige might end up sticking with Jacques despite his behaviour in Casa Amor, as he attempted to win her back with a message he had written. He said: I’ve got something to say to you. I was in bed last night and I thought I wanna tell you, because sometimes I get flustered when we’re speaking so I just thought if I put it down for you, you might be able to listen to me."

