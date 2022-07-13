Sex Education star confirms she won’t be returning for season four

Sex Education has lost yet another star as Tanya Reynolds, who plays the loveable Lily Inglehart on the Netflix show, has confirmed that she won’t be back for season four.

Speaking to Digital Spy, she explained: “Lily is not coming back either. I think that for Lily, her storyline was just wrapped up quite nicely at the end of season three. So she's got no loose ends to tie up, she had quite a happy ending. At the end of last season, everyone kind of gets scattered, and I think that's just a good opportunity to bring in some new characters.

"I absolutely will miss [her]. I love, love Lily with my whole entire being and I had the best time on those three seasons, and I will miss it for sure. I will miss Lily, and I will miss the gang. But it just kind of feels very right. It feels like time. It felt like it was my time."

Her onscreen girlfriend, Ola, also won’t be returning to the show, telling Capital Extra’s breakfast show that other opportunities have come up”. She said: "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much and playing Ola. Unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season four." We’re definitely going to miss the pair of them!

This news comes weeks after Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to Sex Education either due to her commitment to Netflix’s period drama.

She told Glamour: ““I think my time on [the show] has come to an end. It's very sad because I love them all so much.”

