Hoda Kotb gives perspective on heartbreak in passionate speech on Today The Today star is so wise!

Hoda Kotb has opened up about heartbreak in a passionate speech on the Fourth Hour of Today this week.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

The mother-of-two separated from her fiance Joel Sciffman at the beginning of the year, so the subject was no doubt close to her heart.

The TV star was talking about the subject in the wake of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's surprise wedding, and was applauding J-Lo's approach when it came to falling back in love after heartbreak.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life - all we know

She said: "Some women, when they get their heart broken, curl up and say, 'That's it. The best part of my life has now passed.' Or 'My heart's broken, and I won't let that happen to me again.'

MORE: Hoda Kotb pays tribute to rarely-seen colleague during family day out

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's reunion delights fans after time apart

"They get that suit of armor and that's how they barrel through life." The Today star continued: "[Jennifer] does the opposite. There's always been, since the first time I interviewed her, a vulnerability that says, 'I’m open.' And you know what? People may say what they're going to say … You get one beautiful life to live. What are you going to do?

Hoda Kotb opened up about heartbreak in a passionate speech on Today

"He looks at her like he did 20 years ago … I think it reminds people that in many phases of life, who knows?" she concluded.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie receives heartfelt message from good friend Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

"If you’re open, who knows? I love people who are open to things. It's so much better."

Fans were quick to comment on Hoda's wise words after the clip was shared on Today's official Instagram page. One wrote: "I love everything about this, nailed it as always," while another commented: "We love you Hoda." A third added: "Thanks for this."

Hoda with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda, meanwhile, recently gave an incredibly rare insight into her personal life at home during a chat with Daily Mail.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's sub on Today is incredibly well known

MORE: Savannah Guthrie wows in gorgeous swimsuit photo

She told the publication: "We all make choices that are for us, and I feel strong and I feel good about my decision. I'm just kind of marching on with life."

On whether she was on the search for a new partner, she added: "No, I think especially when you have kids, you take a beat [after going through a breakup]. I'm focusing on them," she added.

The Today star separated from Joel Schiffman earlier in the year

Hoda and Joel adopted daughters Haley and Hope, and the star said that they are "better off as friends" and co-parents to their children.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager wows in striking swimsuit photo during vacation

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's latest family update has fans all offering the same advice

The former couple adopted Haley just a year into their relationship, after Hoda sat down with Joel and told him just how much it meant to her to become a mom.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.