Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reveal hilarious relationship dynamic with co-star Al Roker The NBC hosts are all close friends

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager not only share a close bond with each other, but also the rest of their Today team, with them all frequently engaging each other's skills and talents.

Nowhere was this emphasized more than in a recent moment when the two opened up about relying on the expertise of one of their co-stars, namely Al Roker.

VIDEO: Watch Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker like you've never seen them before

The two kicked off their conversation talking about the summer weather, specifically how people complain whether it's hot or cold.

As they launched into a series of common exclamations during summertime, including: "It's running my hair," and: "Oh my god," Hoda added: "When's it going to break, Al?"

This response left Jenna chuckling as it brought up an all too familiar dynamic, explaining how they constantly rely on the beloved weatherman to provide them with an update on the skies.

Hoda and Jenna talked about their reliance on Al for the weather

"And, poor Al Roker, all I ever do is ask him about the weather," she said, with Hoda adding that if they'd ever take a trip, even if it's a short one, he'd be the one they'd go to.

She even quipped that Al would sometimes get so annoyed he'd retort with: "I don't know, why don't you go to weather.com?"

Jenna shared that even her husband Henry Hager gets involved, relating that he would text her to ask Al whether their flights would be delayed because of the weather.

"Al is not god! He doesn't know," she said, although Hoda laughed along and said that he actually felt like one, and Jenna concluded: "He's pretty incredible."

The weatherman is beloved both on and off-screen

The clip was shared on social media with the caption: "'When is the weather going to break, Al?!' Summer is here, which means @hodakotb and @jennabhager can't stop asking Al about the weather! We love you, @alroker!"

