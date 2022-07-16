Hoda Kotb makes 'controversial' fast food confession live-on air leaving Today fans amazed

Hoda Kotb and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager got into a conversation about fast food during a segment on their show during which Hoda said something 'controversial'.

The Today show co-hosts became animated as they were fed various items from the menus of the likes of Burger King and McDonalds.

The segment was called Food Fight and there wasn't much the pair agreed on when it came to their favorite fast food meals.

But it was Hoda's comment on-air which drew gasps from the audience and Jenna too.

While chewing on a chicken nugget, she revealed: "I'm gonna say something controversial. I don't like a chicken nugget."

The show shared a photo of her alongside her quote on Instagram and wrote: "In a fast food tasting segment, Hoda had a hot take that shocked us all," and fans couldn't help but weigh in.

Hoda revealed that she's not a fan of chicken nuggets

"HODA!!!!" wrote one, as another added: "Depends who makes them," and a third said: "I don't like them either. "

Others said it was because she hadn't added sauce and there were plenty of people who said they loved the funny segment.

The pair often talk about their own personal experiences on Hoda and Jenna making them popular with their viewers.

Hoda and Jenna love to debate on the air

Hoda is close with her co-stars, including Jenna and Savannah Guthrie, and they'll no doubt be making some plans for the mom-of-two as she approaches her 58th birthday.

On 9 August she'll make the milestone, which will be a little bittersweet as it is her first since she split from her fiance, Joel Schiffman, earlier this year.

They continue to co-parent their daughters, Haley and Hope, together but they are no longer romantically involved.

