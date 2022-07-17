Hoda Kotb pays tribute to rarely-seen work colleague during fun day out with her daughters The Today star is a doting mom and loyal friend

Hoda Kotb had a lovely weekend celebrating her good friend and Today colleague on Saturday - and has since shared a picture from the day on social media.

The NBC star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a lovely photo featuring her and her colleague Katie Ryan, who is the producer on Today.

The pair were joined by their families, including Hoda's rarely-seen daughters Haley and Hope, as they marked the occasion at an outdoor party.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb's family life

The group were all smiles in the sweet photo, which saw Haley and Hope twin in matching pink T-shirts as they stood in front of a table laden with cake and party hats.

In the caption, Hoda wrote: "Happy early bday @katieryan18," alongside a series of love heart emojis.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This photo is just filled with love," while another wrote: "Couldn't love this more." A third added: "Beautiful picture!"

Hoda Kotb shared a lovely photo with her daughters and Today colleague Katie Ryan

Hoda shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she separated from at the beginning of the year.

She has been supported by her friends and co-stars after announcing the news live on the Fourth Hour of Today.

The mother-of-two recently gave an incredibly rare insight into her personal life at home during a chat with Daily Mail.

She told the publication: "We all make choices that are for us, and I feel strong and I feel good about my decision. I'm just kind of marching on with life."

Hoda is a doting mom to children Haley and Hope

On whether she was on the search for a new partner, she added: "No, I think especially when you have kids, you take a beat [after going through a breakup]."

"I'm focusing on them," she said.

Hoda and Joel adopted daughters Haley and Hope, and the star said that they are "better off as friends" and co-parents to their children.

The former couple adopted Haley just a year into their relationship, after Hoda sat down with Joel and told him just how much it meant to her to become a mom.

