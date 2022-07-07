Jenna Bush Hager's sub replacement on Today is incredibly well-known The Read with Jenna star is on vacation

It's that time of year when everyone jets off on vacation, and while Hoda Kotb has returned to Today this week following time away, several of her co-stars have now gone on holiday.

Along with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager has also been absent from the show, with some well-known subs keeping her seat warm for her.

On Thursday's show, Jenna was filled in by Michelle Collins, who sat alongside Hoda in the famous NBC studios and will return on Friday.

Michelle is a radio host and comedian and her presence went down a treat with viewers. Other fill-ins have included Justin Sylvester, who is a regular himself on Today.

Jenna was last seen on a special July 4 segment of Today, where she reacted to a family throwback photo featuring herself, her twin sister Barbara, and parents Laura and George W. Bush, the former POTUS.

"It's just so mean," she exclaimed as she was shown the photo, which saw her and Barbara dressed in matching T-shirts emblazoned with the United States flag.

"It's not mean, you look cute," Hoda replied to her co-star, who didn't seem convinced.

Michelle Collins will be subbing in for Jenna on Thursday and Friday

Jenna is incredibly close to her Today co-stars, and recently opened up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO!.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Justin joined Hoda on Wednesday to talk about their respective vacations

Jenna is also close with Savannah Guthrie, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is mom to young children and working with fellow working parents is also a blessing.

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

Jenna and Hoda share a close bond both on screen and off

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda [Kotb] and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

