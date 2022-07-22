Love Island fans are worried this Islanders head will turn ahead of explosive row Friday's episode looks seriously tense

Love Island ended on a big cliffhanger on Thursday evening showing a potential stand-off between Ekin-Su and new bombshell Nathalia.

After two new girls and two new boys entered the villa earlier this week, Nathalia, an operations manager from Brazil, immediately set her sights on Davide, and viewers are concerned his head could be turned towards the bombshell!

Many took to social media to share their theory on Nathalia's tactics to get closer to Davide. One person said: "Nathalia's tactic is to rattle Ekin-Su to the point where it annoys Davide and she can poach him. Ekin-Su needs to be wise to this or she'll be in trouble #LoveIsland."

Another agreed with this, tweeting: "Just cracked #LoveIsland Nathalia is going to start on Ekin to bring the side Davide doesn’t like so she can then get with Davide instead."

Could Nathalia turn Davide's head?

A third added: "I'm honestly worried how Davide or the boys are gonna react to Nathalia's and Ekin's fight because we all know they love to put their unwanted two cents in to make Ekin the bad guy #LoveIsland."

However, a fourth fan has a different theory: "This feud Ekin Su is having with Nathalia could very well help elevate her and Davide to winning the show. Can't recall any of the girls having beef with each other this year and it's about time. #LoveIsland #TeamEkinSu."

In the preview for Friday's episode, Ekin-Su could be seen asking Nathalia is she has a problem with Ekin-Su as they pair exchange tense words in the kitchen.

Thursday's episode also saw Danica's luck change

Ekin-Su, who had been on a date with Reece earlier in the episode but insisted they were just friends, was clearly feeling rattled by Davide being pursued by the bombshell.

Meanwhile, it looks like Danica might have finally found the boy of her dreams, as Jamie revealed that he is keen to get to know her better.

He told her: "I just wanted to pull you quick because, even before coming in here you would have been the girl that I would have come in here to get to know the most."

