Love Island: new bombshell sets sights on Ekin-Su – find out Davide's reaction

Love Island has welcomed four new bombshells, and it looks like one of them has set their sights on Ekin-Su, no! In the preview for Thursday night’s episode, it has been revealed that Reece is very keen to get to know Ekin-Su – and Davide is “calm and chill” about it. What an actor!

While Davide gave the new girls a tour, Reece pulled Ekin-Su fo: “You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.” He later invited Ekin-Su on a date, with Deji joking: “You’ve got balls my boy.” Davide responded to Ekin-Su’s date, saying: “I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Danica might have finally found the boy of her dreams, as Jamie revealed that he is keen to get to know her better. He told her: “I just wanted to pull you quick because, even before coming in here you would have been the girl that I would have come in here to get to know the most.”

Will Davide and Ekin-Su stay strong?

Davide and Ekin-Su are a firm fan favourite couple, despite having a very on-and-off relationship with one another. Taking to Twitter to discuss the pair, one person wrote: “DAVIDE SAYS HE AND EKIN ARE STONG AND HE CAN'T BE SWAYED MY CHEST."

Another person added: “This one ekin-su and davide scene cemented them as the winners of love island 2022 for me, they’re just so CUTE?” A third person added: “They made me laugh so hard, they are so cute.”

