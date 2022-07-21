Where is the Love Island USA villa located? Here's all you need to know about the tropical location…

Everyone's favourite reality dating show has headed Stateside once again. While we're knee-deep in action from the original series of Love Island which is airing nightly on ITV2, the US version of the show looks just as spicy.

Although Love Island USA is already on its fourth series, the Islanders have been treated to a brand new villa in a totally different location. Find out more here…

WATCH: Love Island's Sarah Hyland gives a tour of the gorgeous new villa

Where is the Love Island USA villa?

For the 2022 series, the hopeful singles have headed to a luxury villa in Santa Barbara, California. It makes for the perfect location for the fiery show as it's known for their year-round gorgeous weather and incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.

According to the show's release, the villa "sits on one of the most beautiful and historically significant sights in California.

"Tucked between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, it has incredible panoramic views overlooking the Pacific Ocean featuring its own private and pristine beach. It is a private gated 214-acre oceanfront property."

The villa is located in Santa Barbara

"This villa features an 8-foot-high 80 ft long CATWALK, that continues onto a runway with reflecting pools on either side just to show off those hot bods as they arrive! As well as some very private nooks to sneak away to."

The locations have been different in each series. The first was located in Fiji, the second was in Las Vegas and the third was shot in Hawaii.

We can't get over the Love Island USA villa!

How can we watch Love Island USA in the UK?

Similar to the UK version, Love Island USA will air six nights out of seven each week for a couple on months. Stateside viewers can catch each episode on Peacock after the show moved from CBS.

In the UK, if the home version isn't enough and you're wanting to see all the action from the Santa Barbara villa, then you can catch the show on Peacock's streaming service which can be accessed through Sky or a NOW subscription.

Viewers are in for a treat

Who is appearing on Love Island USA?

Our very own Iain Stirling is giving his voiceover to Love Island USA, and we couldn't be prouder of him! The Vice President of NBCUniversal, Jenny Groom, announced that producers on the were keen to get the Scottish comedian on board to provide his signature, witty commentary.

She explained: "The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board. Iain embodies everything fans love about the show — humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him."

Not only that, fans can look forward to seeing Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland act as host. Meet the Islanders joining the show here.

