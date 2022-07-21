Who are the favourites to win Love Island? Viewers predict 2022 winner Who do you think will be crown series eight champions?

Love Island has seen more than its fair share of ups and downs between the couples. There have been surprise bombshells coming in and turning heads, Casa Amor antics and shock dumpings – enough to make Islanders unsure about which lucky contestants will make the grand finale.

At one point, Ekin-Su and Davide were looking like guaranteed finalists, but their will-they-won't-they scenarios have caused doubt among some fans. Meanwhile, Tasha and Andrew are now strong contenders – but who could forget the drama after Casa Amor? If this series proves anything, it's that anything can happen!

So who are the favourites? We did some investigating…

WATCH: Love Island's Coco in tears as she discusses her time in the villa

Who are the favourites to Love Island 2022?

According to Betfair, the current couple looking likely to win Love Island series eight is Ekin-Su and Davide. The pair had a brief tiff following movie night after Davide was left unimpressed with Ekin-Su and George's "flirting", but it seems they've patch things up.

However, on Wednesday's episode, two new bombshell girls entered and one of them, Nathalia, has her eye on Davide. The Italian businessman even gave the new girls a tour of the villa – could his head be turned?

The other favourite couple according to the bookies is Adam and Paige, who came together after Jacques dramatically quit the show.

Despite being boyfriend and girlfriend, and dropping the 'L-bomb', Tasha and Andrew aren't listed in the top three couples expected to win. But given Dami and Luca's recent fallout with Tasha, it may be that the viewers turn their support towards Tasha.

Who do the fans want to Love Island 2022?

Since the beginning of the series, fans have been taking to social media to give their thoughts on who they think could win the show. Although things change on the programme over the eight weeks it airs, at the moment, fans seem convinced that Ekin-Su and Davide could land the top spot.

One person said on Twitter: "I feel like Love Island is full of very immature 'boys'. However if #Davide or #ekinsu don't win then there's something wrong! In my eyes only real couple in there! #LoveIsland."

A second agreed, tweeting: "If Ekin-Su & Davide don't win, I'm suing the UK for damages. I'm calling upon Jay to testify #LoveIsland."

A third added: "I wouldn't be mad if Davide and Ekin win hey. #loveisland," as a fourth wrote: "If [Ekin-Su and Davide] don't win over Gemma and Luca I'll be mad mad #LoveIsland."

When is the Love Island 2022 final?

It's been confirmed that the Love Island finale will take place on Monday 1 August, meaning that we have just a week and a half of drama left!

As always, the action will kick off on ITV2 at 9pm and viewers can expect the finale to be slightly longer than your average episode, as has been the case in previous years. The first episode of this series was 95 minutes and it looks as though the finale could run for the same amount of time, from 9pm to 10:35pm.

