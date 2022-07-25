The Daily Lowdown: Adele confirms rescheduled Las Vegas residency

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Adele rescheduling her Las Vegas residency and Eurovision confirming that the 2023 song contest will take place in the UK on behalf of Ukraine.

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

The Eurovision Song Contest will officially be held in the UK next year. After talks between the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union, it's been confirmed that the annual song competition will be held in the UK in 2023 on behalf of winning country Ukraine due to safety and security reasons as a result of Russian invasion. Ukraine came in first place thanks to the Kalush Orchestra wowing the audience and voters at home, meanwhile the UK came in second place thanks to Sam Ryder and his smash-hit Space Man. The hosting city will be decided via a bidding contest taking place this week.

Adele's rescheduled Vegas residency will begin in November

Adele has announced the new dates for her Las Vegas shows. The singer, who cancelled her residency in Sin City at the Colosseum earlier this year due to production issues, took to Instagram to announce that she would be finally taking to the stage in November for a string of shows spanning across three months. Adele said in the post she understood that her decision to cancel was horrible for her fans, but the grammy-winner insisted it was the right call, adding she would be giving fans the absolute best of her.

Ed Sheeran sent fans crazy with his surprise appearance at Latitude festival. The singer came out during Snow Patrol's headline set to perform a couple of tracks along with the band – which features Johnny McDaid, Ed's long-time songwriting partner. Ed and the rock group joined forces to perform the hit song Bad Habits, which Ed and Johnny wrote together for Ed's latest record Equals, as well as Snow Patrol's 2009 hit track Just Say Yes.

Ed Sheeran joined Snow Patrol at Latitude

Speaking of surprise appearances, Kanye West appeared at Rolling Loud festival this weekend despite previously cancelling his headline slot. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, took to the stage to perform alongside Lil Durk for their new track which also features Cardi B. Ye and Lil Durk also performed the song, Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1. Ye initially cancelled his headline set at Rolling Loud less a week before it was due to happen, leading to Kid Cudi taking his place. However, Cudi's set didn't exactly go to plan as the rapper walked off during his performance after fans were throwing items onto the stage. Rolling Loud then released a statement in support of Cudi.

Kanye performed with Lil' Durk at Rolling Loud

Victoria Beckham continues to fuel those Spice Girls reunion rumours as the fashion designer and 90s superstar was seen taking part in some karaoke while on holiday. The singer, who was known as Posh Spice at the height of the girl group's fame, was seen singing and dancing along to their hit 1997 song, Stop, while on holiday with her family. Her husband and football star David Beckham shared the hilarious video on social media stating, Karaoke night with the one and only Posh Spice.

And Robbie Williams is set to document his hugely successful career in a brand new tell-all documentary film. The singer and former Take That band member is said to be welcoming cameras into his home to film his day-to-day life as well revealing stories from his rise to fame before starting a family. The documentary, which has been in production for a few months, is also thought to be taking a closer look of Robbie's struggles in his personal life at the height of his fame.

