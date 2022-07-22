The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish shocks fans with two surprise new tracks

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Billie Eilish surprises her fans by dropping two brand new singles!

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish teases new music with studio snap

Not only that, Taylor Swift made a very special surprise appearance at Haim's gig in London and HELLO! has an exclusive look around Buckingham Palace after the royal residence opens its doors for the first time since 2019. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

After teasing new music on her Happier Than Ever Tour, Billie Eilish has released two highly-anticipated new songs. The Bad Guy star dropped the tracks TV and The 30th this week which are from her new EP, Guitar Songs. In a statement, the Grammy-winner said that she and her brother and co-songwriter Finneas wanted fans to have the songs as soon as possible, and that performing TV on tour was a highlight for the musical duo. The star then added that they took audio from her performing the song TV in Manchester and put it in on the official release, with Billie adding that it gives her shivers every time.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce shares details of new album

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Lady Gaga shares health update with fans

Billie Eilish has shared two new songs

Speaking of new music, Beyonce has dropped two new versions of her summer smash hit song Break My Soul. The singer, who is set to release her seventh record Renaissance next week, shared the a Capella and instrumental versions of the dance track to drum up excitement among her fans. It comes soon after Bey shared the full track list for the new album – the countdown is officially on.

Haim fans had the surprise of their lives when Taylor Swift emerged to perform with the band! The singer, who has not to an arena audience since 2019, joined Haim on stage at London's O2 arena to a crowd of adoring fans. Taylor told the concert goers she was so excited to be performing and went on to sing a mashup of her track Love Story and the band's track Gasoline much to the delight of fans.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Haim's O2 gig

Kylie Minogue has been recording new music in London. The Australian superstar is said to be working on her sixteenth studio album and is keen to hit the road for a tour. Kylie, who was recently seen on the set of Neighbours, is thought to be planning to tour once her new album is finished after the COVID pandemic put her previous tour on hold. It comes soon after Kylie and her former co-star Jason Donovan revealed they would be re-releasing their classic song, Especially for You, to mark the final ever episode of Neighbours.

And Buckingham Palace has opened its doors for the first time since 2019. HELLO! was lucky enough to go along for an exclusive first look at the Palace's State Rooms and an exhibition celebrating the Queen's Accession to the throne. HELLO! also spoke to Caroline de Guitaut, the Deputy Surveyor of the Queen's Works of Art, who told us about the monarch's involvement in the exhibition. The exhibition displays striking portraits of the Queen at the start of her reign as well as never before seen bits of Her Majesty's personal jewellery. Tickets to the once-in-a-lifetime display are on sale now.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.