The Daily Lowdown: Drake responds to private jet backlash

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominees have been announced and Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are leading the way. All three rappers received a whopping seven nods in categories such as Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop and Best Direction. Other big names who were recognised include Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. The awards will take place on Sunday 28 Aug in New Jersey.

Lana Del Ray has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claims stole her car earlier this year. The Video Games singer had requested the court order to protect herself against the man, named Eric Everardo, who Lana alleges visited her home on two occasions, one time as recently as this month. A Los Angeles judge granted the artist the restraining order and a court hearing is due to take place in August.

Drake has responded to recent backlash he faced regarding his usage of private jets. The Started From the Bottom hitmaker was included in a tweet from Celebrity Jets, claiming his aircraft had taken a 14-minunte flight from Toronto to Hamilton, Ontario. The tweet also explained that the short trip had used 4 tonnes of CO2 emissions and over 1000kg of jet fuel. However, Drizzy then left a comment on the Instagram account for Toronto News setting the record straight, stating the short flights were the pilots moving the jets from airport to airport, adding that "nobody" was taking the flight.

After showing fans she's still go it with her brilliant karaoke video, Victoria Beckham is set to be joining her fellow Spice Girls for an upcoming documentary centering on the girl group. The series is thought to be in the works currently and is being led by the team behind Netflix's The Last Dance. Mel B recently opened up in an interview about her admiration for the Michael Jordan film, praising the concept and stating the group would be doing their own version with the production team.

And if you loved The Gray Man on Netflix then you're in luck as the Russo brothers have officially announced they're going to release a sequel and a spin-off of the spy thriller. The two new films are set to expand the world of the first movie and continue the story, as told in the spy novel series by Mark Greaney. It's also been confirmed that Ryan Gosling will return to star in the sequel in his role as Sierra Six – we can't wait for that one.

