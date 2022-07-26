The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears to make music comeback very soon HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Britney Spears making her big comeback alongside Elton John for a cover of his track, Tiny Dancer.

Not only that, the shortlist for the Mercury Prize has been announced, and Lizzo has big news to celebrate. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Britney Spears is said to be making her big comeback alongside Sir Elton John. According to Page Six, the global superstar, who last released music in 2016 with her album Glory, has recorded a duet with the legendary singer for their new version of Elton's 1973 track, Tiny Dancer. Britney is said to have recorded the cover of the song in LA in June and the new track will be released by Universal Music next month. We cannot wait!

The Mercury Prize shortlist has been announced for this year's awards show and there are some big names nominated. Stars including Harry Styles, Little Simz, Sam Fender and Joy Crookes have all made their cut with their recent album released. The winner will be revealed at the annual awards event taking place on the 8 September at London's Eventim Apollo and tickets are available now.

Selena Gomez has shared a very personal message with her fans to mark her 30th birthday. The Lose You to Love Me singer, who has been sharing glimpses inside her lavish celebrations recently, took to Instagram to share a message with her followers about the "good, hard and beautiful moments" that shaped her over the past decade. Selena also said she's something who is still learning, but is grateful for every lesson learned on the way, before adding she wants to take the painful moments one day at a time to be the best version of herself.

Lizzo has had an epic year with the release of her album, Special, but the singer now has more reasons to celebrate as she's landed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The Good As Hell star landed the number one place with her track About Damn Time – her second no1 on the chart in total. Lizzo took to social media to celebrate the news telling her fans she had the #1 song in the country – well deserved!

And Jamie T has made his huge music comeback with his first album in six years, The Theory of Whatever. The Indie artist whose real name is Jamie Treays, had previous hits with songs like Zombie and Sheila in previous years, but his new album is now on track to become his first-ever number 1 record. The 13 track album is out now.

