Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis takes over dance training for Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis might not be able to return to the dancing competition for the 2022 series, but the star has remembered Giovanni’s teachings!

Sharing snaps from her trip to Latitude Festival, the EastEnders actress was snapped rearranging her friend’s footwork while dancing. Her pal has shared the snap with the quote: “No point your toe like this!” attributing it to Rose, who also shared the snap, adding: “Inner @giovannipernice came out…”

WATCH: Rose Ayling- Ellis reunites with Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni proudly shared the post on his own Instagram Stories – and is clearly proud of his former dance partner for remembering her training!

The Strictly champ will be returning to the series this year, and recently confirmed that rehearsals had started up again. Sharing a post of himself looking relaxed and rejuvenated following a spa weekend, he wrote: “Thank you so much @_alexanderhouse for the wonderful stay and @oskiaskincare for the gorgeous treatments ! Recharged to start tomorrow.”

Rose has been enjoyed Latitude Festival

His fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Looking as handsome as ever Gio , can’t wait to see who you're dancing with this year but it’s gonna be strange not seeing you dance with Rose.” Another person added: “So well deserved. Hope you enjoyed your pampering and feel refreshed. What a phenomenal year for you and more to come without doubt. Looking forward to Strictly now, watching you and Anton on your travel programme and seeing you again on tour next year..”

A third wrote: “Good luck for your new SCD season. But we will miss you dancing with Rose for sure, unbeatable Team.”

