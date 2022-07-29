The Repair Shop star Will Kirk welcomes baby girl with wife Polly - see the adorable photo! The couple have been married for almost a year

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, Polly Snowdon.

Taking to Instagram, the woodwork expert posted an adorable photo of his new baby's foot along with a simple heart emoji as the caption.

Will, who previously revealed the happy couple was expecting a baby girl, also couldn't resist sharing a lovely photo on his Instagram Stories. The snap showed the proud dad holding his newborn in a car seat as they left the hospital. How sweet!

Fans were quick to congratulate the 37-year-old and his wife in the comments section. One person said: "Congratulations my friend. Wonderful news. Bless up to you and you partner." A second added: "Aww congratulations to you both.. Hope mum and baby are both doing well."

Will Kirk shared this gorgeous photo to his Instagram

A third wrote: "Congratulations. I was literally thinking this morning 'I wonder if Will's had his baby yet!' Enjoy getting to know your little one."

Will announced the happy news back in March. Posting a snap of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front, he wrote: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

A month later, he delighted fans with a video of Polly's blossoming baby bump as the couple decorated the nursery room in their home. He also revealed that he had been busy whittling a wooden toy elephant in preparation for their new baby.

The proud dad also shared this snap

The birth of the couple's first child comes almost one year after they tied the knot in August 2021. The ceremony, which was initially planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

Marking the joyous day on Instagram, Will posted a series of beautiful photos from the wedding showing the couple posing in the idyllic Cotswold village of Bibury. He captioned the post: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

