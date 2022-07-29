Love Island spoilers: two couples risk being dumped after Islanders turn their votes on each other Ekin-Su can be hearing saying "This is not friend Island"

Friday's episode of Love Island looks juicier than ever. After the remaining dates take place, the Islanders look to be on a high from their romantic outings, but they soon get a text that changes everything.

In the first look for Friday's episode, Gemma and Luca and Tasha and Andrew return from their final dates of the season – only to realise that the couples now must vote for each other.

WATCH: Dumped Islander Coco in tears as she talks about her Love Island experience

The ITV synopsis for episode 54 reads: "Later that night as the Islanders all reflect on their epic dates, Indiyah receives a text." "The Islanders learn that they must, in their couples, vote for who they think are the two least compatible couples. They must submit their decisions by text without discussing them with the other couples."

In one moment from the show, Ekin-Su can be heard telling Davide: "Let's be real, this is not friend Island OK." Paige can be heard saying: "It's not nice at all." Meanwhile, Indiyah says to her boyfriend Dami: "Are we sure?" We can feel the tension already!

The Islanders will have to choose the two least compatible couples

The Love Island team love to keep viewers on their toes with ongoing cliffhangers, so it's likely we'll find out which two couples are at the bottom thanks to the Islanders votes at the end of the episode.

But, the couple who will be subsequently dumped, and therefore just miss out on a spot in the final, will likely be revealed on Sunday.

The couples toast after their final dates

It's also thought that Sunday's episode will feature the 'Meet the Parents' segment. Although ITV are yet to confirm this, the parents have, in recent years, headed into the villa on the penultimate episode of the series.

Given that the live final is due to air on Monday 1 August, we should expect to see the islanders reunite with their family and friends on Sunday 31 July.

