Brad Pitt admits he cries at The Great Pottery Throwdown We don't blame him!

Brad Pitt has shared his love of British TV show The Great Pottery Throwdown - and revealed he often cries.

The actor made the revelation after his Bullet Train co-star Brian Tyree Henry professed his love for The Great British Baking Show during an interview with Joe.ie where they were asked for their go-to films when they want to watch fun explosions and action.

WATCH: Brad Pitt admits he cries at The Great Pottery Throwdown

In response, Brad Pitt said, "Well, if we're going that route, I'm going The Great Pottery Throw Down. Seen every season!"

Speaking of the show's host Keith Brymer Jones, the two revealed their love for Keith's crying each episode, which Brad called "beautiful".

"He's so kind. He's so supportive," he added.

The show's Twitter account also shared the video and joked: "The first rule of pottery club is: you *must* talk about pottery. "We’re so happy to hear that legends Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry love crying over bowls as much as we do!"

The show tweeted their love for Brad

The Great Pottery Throwdown airs on UK network Channel 4 and on HBO in the US. The show is from the creators of the heralded shows The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee, and follows a group of amateur pottery enthusiasts as they make items each week and are judged on their skill and design.

Each season, the contestants need to impress judges Keith and Rich Miller.

Bullet Train is Brad's new film and speaking to HELLO! at the UK premiere, the actor was in a jovial spirit as he called his friendship with co-star Sandra Bullock "old time Hollywood.

Bullet Train is out now

Brad recently made a cameo in her 2021 action flick The Lost City, and Sandra also appears in Bullet Train.

"Sandy is an angel for me," Brad admitted. "I can call her for anything - she will drop her holiday for me. Really. 'Stop your holiday and put on your gown and come host a 1000 person event for me,' and she will do it. It is so fun to cross pollinate our movies like this - it's like old time Hollywood."

In the Sony Pictures movie, Brad stars as Ladybug, "an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails". "

Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train."