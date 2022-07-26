Kaya Scodelario reveals Skins role caused 'a lot of my issues' The actress starred on the E4 show when she was 14

Kaya Scodelario has shared a video of herself watching the teen drama Euphoria in her latest TikTok, while opening up about the effect that starring in the show as a young teenager had on her mental health.

The actress, who went on the star in The Maze Runner captioned the post, which shared her staring with alarm at a screen, writing: “Watching Euphoria for the first time thinking this is crazy for 17-year-olds then remembering what I was doing on TV at 14.” She added: “Will always be garetful. But yeah safeguarding really wasn’t a thing back then.”

WATCH: Kaya Scodelario reveals impact Skins had on mental health

Replying to a fan who asked if the show affected her mentality, Kaya replied: “Yes. It was a beautiful time but also the deep-rooted cause of a lot of my issues now. Still, it gave me the opportunity to do the job I loved.”

Comparing the two shows, one person wrote: “Effy makes Euphoria look like a Disney show,” while another person added: “Effy ran so them Euphoria characters could walk.”

Kaya opened up about her time on the show

Skins, which ran from 2007 to 2013, followed a group of teenagers through their college years, and dealt with issues including mental illness, teen pregnancy, eating disorders and substance abuse. In the show, Kaya plays Effy, Tony’s younger sister. In season one, Effy is taken to hospital after being injected with drugs, and witnesses Tony be hit by a car.

She becomes the main character in season three. Her storylines include a love triangle between Cook and Freddie, psychotic episodes and the murder of her boyfriend.

