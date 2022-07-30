Viewers all saying the same thing about Netflix’s new romance movie Purple Hearts he romance has just landed on the streaming site

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Why not check out Purple Hearts, which just landed on Netflix this week - but before you do, find out what viewers have been saying about it here…

Based on the book by Tess Wakefield of the same name, the romance film follows a woman who gets more than she bargained for when her marriage for convenience suddenly becomes much more complicated.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Purple Hearts, Netflix's latest romance movie

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the film. One wrote: "Everyone should go watch Purple Hearts on Netflix!! Cassie and Luke's story really touched my heart, it was beautiful and emotional. I loved this movie."

Another agreed, writing: "Purple Hearts is the BEST movie I've seen in a while and one of the best Netflix originals, I'm truly in love," and someone else said: "For my "enemies to lovers trope with a sprinkle of fake marriage turned real love marriage" people, there is a movie on Netflix called #PurpleHearts you will like it. Enjoy!!!!!!!"

Will you be watching the new movie?

Will you be watching Purple Hearts? The official synopsis for the film reads: "In spite of their many differences, Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur."

Sofia Carson plays Cassie in the film. The actress is best known for starring in Descendants, as well as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Feel the Beat. She is also a keen singer, and was signed to Hollywood Records in 2016.

Meanwhile, playing Luke is Nicholas Galitzine, who is an English actor who is best known for starring in Cinderella and Handsome Devil. He is also set to play Prince Henry in the much-anticipated upcoming film Red White and Royal Blue.

