Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia shares exciting season three update The actress leads the cast of the hit Netflix series

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has shared an exciting update on Sweet Magnolias' upcoming third season, and we think fans will be more than a little pleased.

The actress leads the cast of the hit Netflix series took to Instagram earlier this month to announce that filming for the new episodes has officially begun - meaning that the countdown until we see Maddie, Helen, Dana Sue and the rest of the residents of Serenity is officially on!

Sharing a photo of herself back in costume and on set, she wrote: "Maddie's lob is back. Could only mean one thing… #sweetmagnoliasnetflix #season3."

The post naturally sent fans of the sweet show into overdrive and they immediately flooded the comments section. One person wrote: "Yes!!! I love this show can't wait for season 3,"

Another added: "Yayyyyy!!! Can't wait. Love this show. I wish it was all year round," and a third said: "Beautiful! So glad to see s3 is filming. Hopefully will get it in the fall season!"

Are you a fan of the show? Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series of the same name, the show tells the story of three childhood best friends who were born and raised in a small southern town where everybody knows everybody - and everybody knows everybody's business.

It also stars Brooke Elliot, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears and first made its debut on the streaming site in 2019, where it proved hugely popular with viewers.

Filming for the show's third season has officially kicked off

While details on what season three are being kept under wraps for now, showrunner Sheryl J Anderson previously revealed what major storylines she would like the new episodes to delve into.

Speaking to Collider earlier this year, she said that she is keen to explore Noreen's story now that her and Bill's baby has been born. She also teased that season three could delve into the aftermath of Cal no longer being coach following his shocking arrest in the season two finale.

The mysterious woman who slashed Dana Sue's tyres and confronted Annie at the wake will also be revealed in the upcoming season, with Sheryl telling TV Line: "She's been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores."

