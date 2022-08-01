GMB's Ranvir Singh opens up about 'exclusion' in workplace during early career The 44-year-old hosted Lorraine on Monday

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh opened up about feeling 'excluded' in the workplace during her early career while presenting Lorraine on Monday morning.

MORE: GMB viewers inundate Kate Garraway with well wishes as she reveals Derek's life-threatening return to A&E

The 44-year-old, who is currently standing in for Lorraine Kelly over the summer break, was interviewing footballer Lianne Sanderson about the Lionesses' historic win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh shares the surprising reason behind her hair loss

Ranvir spoke about how she was excluded from talk about football when she first started her career due to growing up without the sport in her home.

"I felt emotional. I've never been into sport and actually, I thought about my nine-year-old self and for a little Indian girl growing up, I had two sisters, my dad had died," she explained.

"There was no football in my home, there was nothing and actually, when I grew up and went into the workplace, I found that some people in offices, and you will know this as a woman of colour, people don't know how to speak to you sometimes."

MORE: Ranvir Singh's figure-flattering polka dot dress stuns Lorraine viewers

MORE: Ranvir Singh looks unreal in silhouette-enhancing dress for date with boyfriend Louis

She continued: "And therefore, I was excluded from a lot of the office banter, a lot of the office chat and it was a very isolating experience for me and quite an uncomfortable time in my life.

Ranvir hosted Lorraine on Monday

"I remember football being the thing on a Monday morning that everyone would talk about and I felt an enormous sense of exclusion in my own workplace and yesterday I thought, gosh, a little nine-year-old Indian girl watching that, I felt like I had something to talk about, I was included. I was allowed to talk about sport.

"It made me feel emotional about that," she added.

Ranvir is currently hosting the programme alongside Christine Lampard, with the pair taking turns to step in for Lorraine.

Ranvir revealed she felt excluded in the workplace during her early career

Speaking to HELLO! recently about what they love about presenting the show, Ranvir said: "I'm quite sarcastic and enjoy a bit of banter. My favourite stories are the quirky ones. And I embrace chaos."

Christine added: "I get a weird thrill when something doesn't go to plan. Throughout the summer we'll be like the naughty prefects and when the new term starts in autumn the head girl will return. Until then I feel a sense of responsibility looking after Lorraine's 'baby'."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.